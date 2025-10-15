Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

No, the Data Hasn't Shown that 'Transgenderism Is Effectively Over,' as Matt Walsh Trumpeted
An academic just went mega-viral on X thanks to his false presumption that a recent rapid rise and fall in reported nonbinary identification…
  
Benjamin Ryan
What Internal Emails Reveal About Dr. Gordon Guyatt's Retreat From His Own Research
I obtained emails that detail how, when and why evidence-based medicine titan Gordon Guyatt withdrew from his own paper about gender transition…
  
Benjamin Ryan
Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, Controversial Gender Doctor, Starts New Job at Pasadena Gender Clinic
The lightning-rod leader in the pediatric gender medicine field saw Children's Hospital Los Angeles close the pediatric gender clinic she ran in the…
  
Benjamin Ryan
Most Americans Don't Think Minors Should Have Access to Gender-Transition Treatment
While a new poll found that 63% of adults opposed minors' access to gender-transition interventions, respondents were more evenly split on whether…
  
Benjamin Ryan
"If I’m a funding body, I would think twice about engaging with McMaster." A Coauthor of Reviews of Pediatric Gender Medicine Reflects On…
My conversation with Dr. Steven Montante, a plastic surgeon who with McMaster University experts coauthored four controversial systematic literature…
  
Benjamin Ryan
How Gordon Guyatt's 'Values and Preferences' Triggered His Fall From Grace
The "godfather of evidence-based medicine" shocked and appalled skeptics of pediatric gender medicine by adopting activist rhetoric last month that…
  
Benjamin Ryan
England to Launch Large Observational Study Of Gender-Incongruent Kids
The 6-year study, which plans to recruit 3,000 gender-incongruent youths, is expected to be complemented by a study of puberty blockers—one that has yet…
  
Benjamin Ryan
‘Heightened Scrutiny’ Scapegoats The New York Times For the ACLU's Loss In Skrmetti
The documentary is the centerpiece of ACLU litigator Chase Strangio's campaign to blame the Times for the Supreme Court's ruling upholding Tennessee's…
  
Benjamin Ryan
Leaked Gender-Affirmative Training, Part 6: Doubting the Need For Distress
A social-worker colleague of Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy argues that children with cross-sex identities should not need to demonstrate distress to be…
  
Benjamin Ryan
A 2nd Major Children's Hospital—in DC—Will Cease Offering Gender-Transition Treatments
Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC, follows Children's Hospital Los Angeles in capitulating to Trump administration threats and ceasing…
  
Benjamin Ryan
