Source: Grok

Three months after the Supreme Court permitted the entrenchment of state bans of gender-transition treatments for minors, a new poll has found that a substantial majority of Americans do not believe that minors should have access to such interventions. However, the nation appears more evenly split on whether lawmakers should either ban or restrict such access.

These findings come after the Trump administration has engaged in a whole-of-government assault on access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-transition surgeries by those under age 19. Enlisting the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Trade Commission, the Trump administration has seen remarkable success over the past few months in compelling major pediatric gender clinics in blue states to shutter voluntarily. This includes, most notably, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which shut its doors in July and was run by Dr. Johana Olson-Kennedy, a lightening-…