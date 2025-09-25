Most Americans Don't Think Minors Should Have Access to Gender-Transition Treatment
While a new poll found that 63% of adults opposed minors' access to gender-transition interventions, respondents were more evenly split on whether lawmakers should ban such access.
Three months after the Supreme Court permitted the entrenchment of state bans of gender-transition treatments for minors, a new poll has found that a substantial majority of Americans do not believe that minors should have access to such interventions. However, the nation appears more evenly split on whether lawmakers should either ban or restrict such access.
These findings come after the Trump administration has engaged in a whole-of-government assault on access to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-transition surgeries by those under age 19. Enlisting the FBI, Department of Justice, Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Trade Commission, the Trump administration has seen remarkable success over the past few months in compelling major pediatric gender clinics in blue states to shutter voluntarily. This includes, most notably, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which shut its doors in July and was run by Dr. Johana Olson-Kennedy, a lightening-…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.