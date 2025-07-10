Attorney General Pam Bondi

The Trump administration’s whole-of-government assault on the controversial field of pediatric gender medicine is just getting started. Not only is the Federal Trade Commission laying the groundwork to target figures in this field for what the FTC asserts are deceptive and fraudulent practices, but the Department of Justice is gearing up for what could be civil and even criminal prosecutions.

On Wednesday, a Justice Department official announced that the Trump administration had already issued nearly 20 subpoenas against clinics that provide gender-transition medical procedures to minors. The department is investigating violations among them such as health-care fraud and the making of false statements.

During a daylong workshop scrutinizing pediatric gender medicine held by the Federal Trade Commission in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Chad Mizelle, chief of staff of the Department of Justice, made evident that under Attorney General Pam Bondi, the department …