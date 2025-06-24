"Insidious": The ACLU's Chase Strangio Slams The New York Times In Leaked Audio
In some of his first comments since U.S. v Skrmetti came down, Mr. Strangio never acknowledged or responded to the sharp critiques in a recent Times investigation of his own rhetoric and actions.
ACLU litigator Chase Strangio on Saturday issued full-throated criticism of The New York Times’ coverage of transgender issues, calling it “insidious” and “absolutely terrible.” Mr. Strangio, who is a trans man, said that the paper is led by “this idea that they can situate us as a people to be hated.”
These unsparing remarks, which Mr. Strangio made during an hour-long discussion with him held at an event space in the LGBT resort town of Provincetown, Mass., came three days after the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision, U.S. v Skrmetti, upholding Tennessee’s ban on pediatric gender-transition treatment. Mr. Strangio had made history as the first openly trans person to argue a case before the Supreme Court during oral arguments for Skrmetti in December.
Mr. Strangio pulled no punches throughout the discussion, which included his first lengthy remarks since the Skrmetti decision. I obtained a leaked recording of the Q&A.
“Skrmetti is …
