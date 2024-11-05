Michael Hobbes Is Wrong About Whether Kids Are Being Rushed Onto Gender-Transition Drugs

This podcast is a companion piece to my recent reporting for The New York Sun: ‘Shocking’ and ‘Reckless’: Top Gender Clinic Assesses Children for Gender-Altering Medical Treatments in Just 2 Hours, Lawsuit Lays Bare.

In the episode, I quote debunking podcaster Michael Hobbes expressing certainty that no children are being rushed onto gender-transition treatment in the United States. And then I juxtapose those clips with mental-health professionals from Boston Children’s testifying at a recent civil trial that since 2018, they have been doing just that: referring kids to endocrinology for gender-transition treatment after a single two-hour assessment appointment with a psychologist.

I put the major audio clips in this podcast into a tweet thread if you’d care to take a look at that and share it.

I quote in this podcast two episodes of Michael Hobbes’ Maintenance Phase:

Share

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, The Guardian, NBC News and The New York Sun. I have also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic and The Nation. Follow me on Twitter: @benryanwriter. Visit my website: benryan.net