Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan
Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan Podcast
Michael Hobbes Is Wrong About Whether Kids Are Being Rushed Onto Gender-Transition Drugs
0:00
-15:40

Michael Hobbes Is Wrong About Whether Kids Are Being Rushed Onto Gender-Transition Drugs

I juxtapose clips of debunking podcaster Michael Hobbes insisting there's no evidence kids are being rushed onto gender-transition drugs with testimony proving Boston Children's is doing just that.
Benjamin Ryan's avatar
Benjamin Ryan
Nov 05, 2024

This podcast is a companion piece to my recent reporting for The New York Sun: ‘Shocking’ and ‘Reckless’: Top Gender Clinic Assesses Children for Gender-Altering Medical Treatments in Just 2 Hours, Lawsuit Lays Bare.

In the episode, I quote debunking podcaster Michael Hobbes expressing certainty that no children are being rushed onto gender-transition treatment in the United States. And then I juxtapose those clips with mental-health professionals from Boston Children’s testifying at a recent civil trial that since 2018, they have been doing just that: referring kids to endocrinology for gender-transition treatment after a single two-hour assessment appointment with a psychologist.

I put the major audio clips in this podcast into a tweet thread if you’d care to take a look at that and share it.

I quote in this podcast two episodes of Michael Hobbes’ Maintenance Phase:

Share

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York TimesThe GuardianNBC News and The New York Sun.  I have also written for the Washington PostThe Atlantic and The Nation.  Follow me on Twitter: @benryanwriter. Visit my website: benryan.net

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture