LEAKED: Secret American Psychiatric Association Speeches On Pediatric Gender Medicine

A year ago, I published an editorial in The Washington Post arguing that the American Psychiatric Association should honor its historic tradition of observing free and open debate about issues related to homosexuality in particular and to openly discuss the critiques of the research behind pediatric gender medicine at their annual conference. At this year’s APA conference, running May 17 to 21, the organization has finally done just that.

But there’s a catch. The APA insisted on keeping secret the two panel discussions it held on the subject. Journalists were barred from attending and attendees were forbidden to record the sessions. Additionally, the skeptics were kept separate from the proponents of gender-transition treatment …