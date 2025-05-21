Leaked American Psychiatric Association Conference Session, Part II: The Skeptics Speak

This is part two of my publication of leaked recordings from panels at the American Psychiatric Association’s annual conference in Los Angeles, which runs from May 17 to 21. The APA held two panels about pediatric gender medicine: one that included three skeptics, which took place on Sunday; and a second that included three advocates and took place on Monday.

These two panels were among only three at the conference that journalists were forbidden to attend. Recordings were also forbidden. I obtained recordings of both, along with all the presenters’ slides.

Yesterday, I reported about one of the three speeches at the gender-medicine advocates’ panel, by Dr. Scott Leibowitz:

This new Substack concerns the skeptics’ panel, entitled, “Comparison of Clinical Guidelines for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: What Is the Role of Systematic Evidence Reviews?” The video of that panel is published above.

The panelists included:

As I reported in The New York Sun:

[Dr. McDeavitt] recently analyzed 14 key studies of pediatric gender-transition treatment that followed participants over time, including many on Dr. Turban’s list [of research backing gender-transition treatment that he published in Psychology Today]. She reached a markedly different conclusion in her review paper, publishedin June, than he does. Dr. McDeavitt found “inconsistent demonstration of benefit with respect to depression and suicidality” from providing gender-distressed kids with blockers, hormones or both. Some study authors, she further concluded, “articulated positive outcomes about hormonal interventions even in the setting of insignificant, small or negative findings.”

Perhaps most notably, Dr. McDeavitt suggested during her talk on Sunday that WPATH was guilty of “scientific misconduct” in its development of the Standards of Care 8 trans-care guidelines for adolescents. In particular, she lambasted them for claiming that a systematic review of the evidence behind pediatric gender-transition treatment was not possible despite the fact that such reviews had already been published by other groups.

I asked Dr. McDeavitt about the response from attendees of her talk. She said:

"Lots of clinicians came up to talk afterward saying they appreciated the presentation, and a couple people had some really good questions or discussion points related to the evidence base. There was no pushback and definitely no hostility. I think the talk went very well and hope it can be a springboard for continued respectful, academic discourse about this important subject."

I also obtained a video of Dr. Dan Karasic, a professor emeritus of psychiatry at UCSF and a leader at WPATH, griping about Sunday’s panel as he waited for Monday’s panel on gender medicine to begin. The video is below. Note that the woman on Dr. Karasic’s right is Colleen Coyle, general counsel for the APA. The man is Dr. Michael Meyers, a professor of clinical psychiatry at SUNY-Downstate Health Sciences University in Brooklyn, and the two panels’ moderator.

In the video, Dr. Karasic alleged that right-wing billionaires are funding the effort to discredit pediatric gender medicine, including by backing the Society for Evidence Based Gender Medicine (SEGM) and Do No Harm. He complained that the APA was egregiously lending gender-medicine skeptics legitimacy by putting on the skeptics’ panel. The sound quality in the video is terrible (I did try to tidy up the sound), so it’s hard to make out what the three of them were saying. But toward the end, Dr. Meyers said, “Years ago, we decided never to debate a Scientologist.”

Dr. Karasic may be familiar to readers from his appearance in the WPATH Files, which I reported on last year.

In one WPATH message-board exchange, a Canadian nurse practitioner said she was struggling over whether a severely mentally ill patient should start cross-sex hormones. Dr. Dan Karasic, of the University of California, San Francisco, who was the lead author of WPATH’s Standards of Care 8 mental health chapter, scoffed at her hesitancy.

I contacted Dr. Karasic to ask if he would like to comment on the recording of him. He replied:

I do not want to comment directly on the contents of the audio recording, as I believe it was illegally recorded. We were in a meeting room rented by a private organization, which posted that recording was not permitted. In California it is not permitted to surreptitiously record people who have the expectation of privacy, as I did as an audience member in this space in which recording was forbidden. I attended the conference not as a speaker or in any official capacity. While seated and waiting for the Monday session to start I expressed my displeasure that there were no microphones for questions, as there had been no audience microphones at the session the day before. This is a departure from most academic sessions in which free audience discussion is encouraged. The audience at the session on Sunday, by opponents of APA recommendations on transgender care, featured an audience which attended respectfully. On Monday, by contrast, [activist] Ms. [Jamie] Reed disrupted Dr. Leibowitz's talk, by recording and broadcasting it. Ms. Reed is part of a well-funded group that harasses their perceived enemies. Previously other members of her group fabricated a claim that I said something at a conference, which was actually a mischaracterization of something said by an audience member. This false tweet by Ms. Reed's organization led to my receiving death threats and harassment. Despite my expressing concerns about the death threats after the false tweet, Ms. Reed continued to promote the falsehood on social media. I ask that Ms. Reed and her colleagues cease harassing me and other healthcare providers.

Note that Ms. Reed was kicked out of the conference on Sunday. Someone else with her activist organization, the LGB Courage Coalition, taped the Monday session and live streamed it, much to Dr. Leibowitz’s consternation.

Provided Dr. Karasic’s remarks, Ms. Reed replied:

On May 19th, Mr. Dan Karasic decided to loudly and publicly voice his complaints to the APA Legal General Counsel Colleen Coyle and the panelists in a public, open room. His lack of judgment and arrogance was startling. This was an open space and not an appropriate venue for such accusations regarding the previous day’s panel; he had no idea who was sitting around him and showed a real lack of decorum. Instead of acknowledging how he created a hostile environment before the panel began, he made unsubstantiated claims about our organization’s finances. The LGB Courage Coalition is a grassroots organization of LGB adults committed to promoting evidence-based medical care for all, ending the medicalization of gender nonconformity, safeguarding homosexual rights, and building pathways back for LGB individuals who have undergone medicalization. We operate through grassroots donations, primarily from LGB adults and parents with affected children. We are not aware of a "false tweet" that Mr. Karasic is referencing.

As for the Sunday panel, here are the presenters’ slides:

Dr. Levine’s slides:

Dr. Kalibee’s slides, spread out over three galleries:

Dr. McDeavitt’s slides, spread out over four galleries:

