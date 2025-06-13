Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy's Pediatric Gender Clinic Is Shutting Down
Under pressure from all sides from the Trump administration, the gender clinic at Children's Hospital Los Angeles will shut its doors next month, the Los Angeles Times reports
The pediatric gender clinic led by Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will shut its doors next month, The Los Angeles Times reported today. Founded shortly after the so-called Dutch model of providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-transition surgeries to minors with gender dysphoria was first imported to Boston Children’s in 2007, the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at CHLA is one of the largest pediatric gender clinics in the nation. According to the Times, the hospital felt it could no longer withstand the pressures coming from all sides by the Trump administration, which from the outset has made it a mission to end gender-transition medical interventions among children.
The Times reports:
Under mounting pressure from the Trump administration, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will shutter its longstanding healthcare program for trans children and young adults this summer, according to emails reviewed by The Times.
The Center for…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.