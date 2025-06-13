The pediatric gender clinic led by Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will shut its doors next month, The Los Angeles Times reported today. Founded shortly after the so-called Dutch model of providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-transition surgeries to minors with gender dysphoria was first imported to Boston Children’s in 2007, the Center for Transyouth Health and Development at CHLA is one of the largest pediatric gender clinics in the nation. According to the Times, the hospital felt it could no longer withstand the pressures coming from all sides by the Trump administration, which from the outset has made it a mission to end gender-transition medical interventions among children.

The Times reports: