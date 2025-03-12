Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

LEAKED: Trans-Care Training Videos By Beleaguered Top Gender-Clinic Doctor, Part 1

I am publishing 12 hours of videos of Dr Johanna Olson-Kennedy and colleagues in which they train mental-health providers on treating children who have gender dysphoria or otherwise identify as trans.
I have obtained 12 hours of videos of top pediatric-gender-clinic physician Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy and her colleagues, including her husband, providing training to mental-health providers on how to treat minors who have gender dysphoria or otherwise identify as transgender or nonbinary.

This is the first of 12 installments I will post during the coming weeks of these videos. Subscribe to receive them as I publish them:

A screenshot from the 2024 training video

A 19-year veteran of the pediatric gender medicine field and one of its leading physician-researchers and advocates, Dr. Olson-Kennedy is the medical director of the gender clinic at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. According to figures she provided during this particular video, annual referrals to her clinic surged from just 25 in 2010 to 436 in 2022—following a similar pattern seen in clinics throughout the Western world.

The past six months have been challenging for Dr. Olson-Kennedy, to sa…

