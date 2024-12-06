Detransitioner Sues Johanna Olson-Kennedy, a Top Pediatric Gender Medicine Doctor, For Medical Negligence
Dr. Olson-Kennedy is the most prominent doctor yet to be sued by a detransitioner—for medical negligence after overseeing a mentally ill girl's gender-transition starting at 12 and mastectomy at 14.
Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who is one of the most prominent and influential physician-researchers in pediatric gender medicine, has been hit with a damning lawsuit by a former patient. The plaintiff reports having suffered from severe, worsening mental illness while Dr. Olson-Kennedy oversaw her gender-transition treatment, including a double mastectomy at age 14. Now a college student, she recently detransitioned.
The lawsuit accuses Dr. Olson-Kennedy of prescribing the plaintiff, then a newly-gender-questioning 12 year old, puberty blockers following a single cursory appointment and no assessment with a mental health professional; of coercing the girl’s wary parents into consenting t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.