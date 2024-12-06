Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, a prominent pediatric gender medicine physician-researcher, who uttered the quote above in 2018. Now she is being sued by a former patient who is indeed seeking to have her breasts reconstructed after receiving a double mastectomy at age 14 while under Dr. Olson-Kennedy’s care.

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who is one of the most prominent and influential physician-researchers in pediatric gender medicine, has been hit with a damning lawsuit by a former patient. The plaintiff reports having suffered from severe, worsening mental illness while Dr. Olson-Kennedy oversaw her gender-transition treatment, including a double mastectomy at age 14. Now a college student, she recently detransitioned.

The lawsuit accuses Dr. Olson-Kennedy of prescribing the plaintiff, then a newly-gender-questioning 12 year old, puberty blockers following a single cursory appointment and no assessment with a mental health professional; of coercing the girl’s wary parents into consenting t…