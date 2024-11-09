Erin Friday, a California Democratic mom turned activist against gender-transition treatment after her child told her she was transgender

Even the liberal parents of children who identify as transgender often harbor profound reservations about the Democratic party’s positions on trans kids and medicalized gender transitions.

In fact, many of these parents have become especially alienated from left-wing politics—not in spite of, but because of their all-too personal stake in an issue that Donald Trump leveraged as his successful closing attack-ad message against Kamala Harris.

These concerned moms and dads are avatars of a phenomenon in which the far-left, by staking positions that are far at odds with public opinion and science alike, have only managed to cultivate a critical mass of disaffected former liberals. We’re talking about longtime Democrats who have found themselves at odds with their own communities and political identities and who, in some cases, have in turn been welcomed in…