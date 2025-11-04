Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

TrackerNeil
2d

So much of what happens in this area of politics/medicine/culture is baffling, shocking, and downright maddening, but I find a crumb of comfort. The spokespeople the gender crowd selects--Erin Reed, Chase Strangio, Grace Lavery, and the like--are so weird and out of touch with the way the average person thinks and speaks that for every one step forward they make they push their cause back two.

for the kids
2d

Thank you!

I think there is even more support for some of what you said.

The SPLC itself has characterized its "hate group" designation as an opinion, if I'm reading this correctly: " SPLC’s opinion is nevertheless not one that is susceptible to objective proof of truth or falsity" --https://ia803408.us.archive.org/35/items/gov.uscourts.almd.77784/gov.uscourts.almd.77784.10.0.pdf

Not only was the AAP policy "never voted upon by the AAP’s tens of thousands of members," the grounds it gave, its justifications (citations) for what it recommended did nothing of the sort, but in fact, in some cases said the opposite. It said things which are not based in evidence: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31838960/ and https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10508-025-03106-5 . Everyone might even like it, but it fails a fact check.

The science is settled on some things given well posed situations...we know what will result every time for many physical processes, which allows creating the high precision chips in the computers and phones we use, for instance... But indeed, medicine is not an exact science. However, it has a way to judge how certain likely outcomes are given the evidence base, and gender medicine has low or very low certainty for beneficial outcomes. So for a patient, it is not clear even what is most likely what will happen if you get the treatment or if you don't. A lot of medicine is on much firmer footing, has differential diagnosis and/or known natural history for instance.

Thank you again--I am glad the videos are still up so people can see for themselves...

