HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has called pediatric gender-transition interventions “malpractice.” (P Photo/Darryl Webb)

The Trump administration on Thursday escalated its whole-of-government assault on the controversial field of pediatric gender medicine, announcing pending federal regulation that would bar hospitals from receiving Medicaid or Medicare funding if they provide gender-transition treatments or surgeries to minors.

This move builds upon an executive order President Donald Trump signed in January that barred such funding for hospitals providing these interventions to patients under age 19. That rule led to chaos and confusion at clinics nationwide, but has since been tied up in litigation.

The new proposed rule for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which would put the age cut-off at 18, will enter a 60-day public comment period before going into effect, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson. An identical rule would apply to hospitals that receive funding from the federal Children’s Health Insurance Program and would observe a ceiling of age 19.

Another proposed rule would forbid CMS from paying for gender-transition interventions for minors.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. today signed a declaration that these medical interventions fail to meet what the Trump administration considers proper medical standards.

“Under my leadership, and answering President Trump’s call to action, the federal government will do everything in its power to stop unsafe, irreversible practices that put our children at risk,” Mr. Kennedy said in a statement. “This Administration will protect America’s most vulnerable. Our children deserve better—and we are delivering on that promise.”

This move comes a day after the U.S. House of Representatives voted, 216 to 211, to make it a felony to provide gender-transition interventions to minors. Four Republicans crossed the aisle to vote against the bill, which was the legislative swan song of Rep. Majorie Taylor Green, Republican of Georgia, who is leaving Congress next month. Three Democrats voted for the bill, which is expected to die in the Senate due an inability to summon enough votes to avert a filibuster.

To justify the new CMS regulation, Mr. Kennedy pointed to the mammoth report about pediatric gender medicine that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services published in draft form in May and in final, peer-reviewed form in November. The report, which was based in part on a so-called umbrella review of a systematic literature reviews of pediatric gender medicine, concluded that given the risks of these interventions, whether known or presumed, even studying them in clinical trials conflicts with standard medical ethics. Such risks include sterility and loss of sexual function and, in the case of mastectomies, the inability to breastfeed.

The proposed CMS regulation will almost certainly be subjected to lawsuits as the defenders of this beleaguered medical field seek to salvage what is left of it after four years of increasingly successful attacks from Republican lawmakers. STAT reported on Thursday: “Attorneys working to uphold gender-affirming care access are ready to challenge the new policies, said John Card, an attorney at the Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation.”

Asked about whether he feared lawsuits over the proposed regulation, Mr. Kennedy said, “I think that’s going to happen.” He added: “We know what we’re doing is legal, and if people sue us, they’re welcome to. But we’re going to win.”

“We know what we’re doing is legal, and if people sue us, they’re welcome to. But we’re going to win.” —HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Human Rights Campaign president Kelley Robinson said in a statement that “these proposed actions would put Donald Trump and RFK Jr. in those doctor’s offices, ripping health care decisions from the hands of families and putting it in the grips of the anti-LGBTQ+ fringe.”

She added that “these rules are proposals, not binding law. Community members, healthcare providers, administrators and our allies should be vocal in pushing back.”

Arkansas was the first state to ban these practices, in 2021.

Currently, 26 U.S. states bar health care providers from prescribing to minors puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria or from performing gender-transition surgeries on such youth. Additionally, Arizona bars only such surgeries. In June, the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of such bans, finding Tennessee’s ban did not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

The Trump administration on Thursday announced several other efforts to prevent minors from accessing gender-transition interventions.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to a dozen manufacturers of breast binders, which natal females with cross-sex identities use to flatten their chests, warning them that promoting such devices to minors amounted to illegal marketing. Binders are considered class 1 medical devices and are otherwise used by women recovering from cancer-related mastectomies. They can cause pain, bruising, difficulty breathing, cracked ribs, and permanent damage to breast tissue.

“Illegal marketing of these products for children is alarming, and the FDA will take further enforcement action such as import alerts, seizures, and injunctions if it continues,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said in a statement.

HHS is also seeking to undo efforts by the Biden administration to include gender dysphoria as a recognized disability under the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. This change, an HHS spokesperson said, would resolve a potential legal conflict if hospitals refuse to provide treatments for gender dysphoria to minors.

“My uncle Ted Kennedy was the primary author of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and of the 1978 amendments that strengthened the Rehabilitation Act,” Mr. Kennedy said on Thursday in a speech announcing the new proposed rules. “The Biden era amendments that designated gender dysphoria as a disability serve the commercial interests of a predatory multi-billion-dollar industry that betrayed the original intention of those laws, engendered widespread public resentments against those laws among the American people, and discredit the statues in the public mind.”

Lastly, Assistant Secretary for Health Brian Christine on Thursday broadcast a so-called public health message that asserts that gender-transition treatments and surgeries are not safe and effective treatments for gender dysphoria in youth. Instead, it is now a matter of federal health policy that psychotherapy should be the go-to treatment for the condition.

The public health message from Brian Christine

“The Biden administration abused a law that was never intended to require health care providers or health programs to support transgender surgeries for minors,” HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill said in a statement. “Our rule would restore regulatory clarity and ensure that organizations receiving federal funds can set evidence-based policies without fear of violating federal civil rights requirements.”

Supporters of these medical interventions, such as UCSF child psychiatrist Dr. Jack Turban, assert that numerous studies have established a clear link between them and improved mental health among young people. A recent major National Institutes of Health-funded study also recently found they are tied to greater so-called gender congruence.

However, a raft of systematic literature reviews of these practices have found the evidence supporting them weak and inconclusive. This has led health authorities in a slew of northern European nations to sharply restrict access to these interventions among minors and to prioritize psychotherapy as a first-line treatment.

The United Kingdom has barred minors from accessing puberty blockers for gender-related distress outside of clinical trials. Kings College London last month announced that it will soon launch a randomized controlled study of such treatment. However, Hannah Barnes reported in The New Statesman this week that about 1 in 10 minors seeking care from the National Health Service’s pediatric gender clinics are taking cross-sex hormones obtained on the black market—suggesting that the KCL researchers may have trouble maintaining control over what drugs study participants receive.

The Trump administration has already leveraged myriad avenues in its effort to bring pediatric gender medicine to heel. This has come as public opinion has increasingly soured on the field.

The Department of Justice in July issued a raft of subpoenas to pediatric gender clinics, seeking patient records. However, Boston Children’s Hospital, which established the first such clinic in the nation, in 2007, has won recent battles in court to block the subpoena of its own records.

The Trump administration has also laid the groundwork to leverage the power of the Federal Trade Commission to target this medical field for fraud. This would apparently be in part due to a widespread practice of using diagnosis codes other than gender dysphoria, such as “endocrine disorder not otherwise specified,” to secure insurance coverage of gender-transition interventions.

As I reported for The New York Sun in June:

Last month, the Department of Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sent a letter to American health care providers urging them to cease following [the World Professional Association for Transgender Health]’s guidelines on pediatric gender-transition treatment and instead to consider such interventions risky and harmful. The same day, Mehmet Oz, director of the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services and a former daytime TV star and GOP Senate candidate, sent a letter to providers requesting documentation about their pediatric gender-care services, including their efforts to change clinical practice guidelines in keeping with Kennedy’s characterization of these treatments.

In June, the F.B.I. issued a call for informants against health care providers who give these interventions to minors, although it did not specify that they remain legal in about half the states.

And in the fall, the Trump administration warned what are known as federally qualified health centers that they were in danger of losing their status as FQHCs if they provided gender-transition interventions to minors. Such a status gains clinics access to higher Medicaid reimbursement.

Together, these attacks by the Trump administration have led to a domino effect among major children’s hospitals in blue states without these bans. The first pediatric gender clinic to announce it was shuttering was the largest in the nation, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which provided care to some 5,000 families of young people under age 25. The hospital announced in an internal memo in June that it lacked the financial reserves to withstand the federal government cutting off its Medicaid funding; shuttering its pediatric gender clinic helped preserve the financial health of the entire hospital, the memo said.

Other blue-state pediatric gender clinics that have since closed include those at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC; Fenway Health in Boston; Connecticut Children’s Medical Center; UChicago Medicine; University of Pittsburgh Medical Center; and University of Michigan Health. Practices that have ceased providing gender-transition surgeries to patients under age 19 include Kaiser Permanente, which has a sprawling presence across California and several other states, and Stanford Medicine.

This week, a group of familes filed complaints with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities against the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center and Yale New Haven Health for ceasing the provision of these treatment, CT Mirror reported yesterday.

Before state bans on the treatment went into effect, about 1 in 1,000 minors were taking cross-sex hormones by age 17—a figure that was higher among natal girls, according to a 2024 paper.

During the Thursday press conference in Washington announcing the Trump administration’s new efforts to combat pediatric gender medicine, Dr. Oz lamented that federal funds, he claimed, have gone to pay for vaginoplasties and phalloplasties in minors. Phalloplasties are apparently never provided to patients under age 18. And vaginoplasties in minors are very uncommon, although WPATH leaders do recommend that youth receive them while they are still living at home, at age 17 or 18.

The vast majority of gender-transition surgeries provided to minors have been mastectomies. About 1,000 natal girls under age 18—as young as 12 and a half years old—received double mastectomies annually in the United States in recent years, according to non-peer-reviewed research by Leor Sapir of the Manhattan Institute.

Source: City Journal. Dr. Sapir added these caveats: “2023 data are incomplete, making it premature to conclude that a dip occurred that year, relative to previous years. Second, even the liberal estimates are an undercount, as the data are limited by two constraints: the procedures had to be covered by insurance, and patients had to have a preexisting diagnosis of gender dysphoria.”

If the Trump administration succeeds in blocking hospitals from providing gender-transition treatment to minors by threatening to cut off their Medicaid and Medicare funding, this could restrict the provision of such treatment to smaller private practices that do not take such funding. Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, the former head of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’s pediatric gender clinic, recently transferred her practice to one such clinic, in Pasadena, for example.

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, The Guardian, NBC News and The New York Sun. I have also written for theWashington Post, The Atlantic and The Nation. Follow me on Twitter: @benryanwriter and Bluesky: @benryanwriter.bsky.social. Visit my website: benryan.net