A new study of medical-chart data from a Midwestern gender clinic found that adolescents and young adults with gender dysphoria saw a “medium-size effect” improvement in their suicidality after starting cross-sex hormones.

As is common with studies in pediatric gender medicine, critics have called the study weak and accused the authors of overstating its findings and baselessly suggesting that the treatment definitively caused the positive outcome.

Nearly 1 in 5 of the more than 400 young people included in the analysis experienced a decline in their suicidality score between the time they started cross-sex hormones and the most recent documented check-up. The study, which was published Nov. 21 in The Journal of Pediatrics, found that nearly 5% of the youth, however, saw a worsening suicidality score between those points in time.

The study included data regarding an average of two years of hormone treatment for the youth, including at least one year of treatment for three qua…