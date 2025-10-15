Prof. Eric Kaufmann’s wildly viral post on X

“Trans identification is in free fall among the young.”

That’s what a wildly viral post on X by a British academic claimed today, inspiring much crowing from the soldiers in the culture war who are most committed to proving that the recent surge in trans identification among young people has been the product of social contagion. Conservative commentator Matt Walsh, who has devoted much of his career to destroying the transgender project, proclaimed on X: “Transgenderism is effectively over. We destroyed it. Clearest and most decisive cultural win that conservatives have ever achieved.” Elon Musk then replied to Walsh: “Your work here played a major role. Thank you.”

If only either of these men had read the chart they were so gleefully trumpeting, they might have noticed something amiss: The chart didn’t say that the data in question represented shifts in transgender identification; instead, the chart oddly—and obliquely—said the data represented the “share of students not identifying as male or female.”

What?

The problem is that that the academic behind the thread on X, which was based on a new, non-peer-reviewed report of his, had quite evidently misread the survey data in question. He only had data about shifts in nonbinary identification among students, which had swiftly risen and fallen in recent years—and only among students at elite schools at that. Consequently, his claim to have identified a sudden plunge in trans identity in young people was not supported by evidence. The truth is, at least based on the surveys the academic examined, we simply don’t know whether there has been a sudden recent decline in trans identification among young people.

Oh.

Eric Kaufmann is a professor of politics and the University of Buckingham in the United Kingdom and an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. On Oct. 10, he published a report with the Centre for Heterodox Social Science with a misnomer of a title: “The Decline of Trans and Queer Identity among Young Americans.” The report examined various surveys of adolescents and young adults to chart what it purported to be trans-identification shifts over time.

Prof. Eric Kaufmann and his culture-war books

Kaufmann told me today that he merely presumed that people who identify as transgender would check the “nonbinary” box on a survey form. But even if such a presumption were logical, which it is not, social scientists really should not be publishing and broadcasting such bold findings based merely upon their own speculation.

Vexingly, now his X thread has garnered more than 10 million views. Thankfully, this fact-checking Substack of mine is surely destined to garner at least as many shares, erasing all memory of his social-media folly.

Right?

One thing we do know is that trans identity among young adults has increased exponentially in recent years, as a 2024 paper found. Note that the chart below documents trans identification in adults based on the year they were born. The more recently they were born, the more likely they were to have a trans identity, such that just over 3% of Americans who are 21 or 22 years old today fall into this category.

As for Kaufmann, he based his assessment of trans identity trajectories on a number of different surveys, including the:

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) annual campus survey of undergrads, which includes 50,000 respondents annually and is mostly conducted at top research universities and thus is biased toward elite students

Higher Education Research Institute (HERI) freshman survey, which polls a wider range of universities, including many non-elite institutions, and includes about as many respondents as FIRE’s survey

Andover Phillips Academy’s annual survey of students at the tony New England prep school

Brown Daily Herald’s spring and fall surveys of students at Brown University

Cooperation Election Study CCES, which conducts a non-representative survey of some 60,000 Americans annually, including about 2,000 to 4,000 people under age 25.

The chart below led Kaufmann to conclude that, at least in the elite institutions, transgender identities surged following the social-justice reckoning of 2020, only to peak in 2023 and then decline precipitously through 2025.

However, the surveys in question did not provide options for reporting a transgender identity. Instead, asked for their gender identity, respondents could say they were male, female or nonbinary. But there was no way for them to designate whether they were a trans male or trans female. (There were other potential options, such as gender queer, questioning, or “other” that received few responses.)

So presumably, among young people who identified as either trans or nonbinary, those who identified as nonbinary specified as much on their survey, and those who identified as trans reported identifying as either male or female.

Here is the FIRE poll:

Here is the Brown University poll:

And here is the Andover poll:

I sent Kaufmann a direct message today, asking what the data in the chart that he posted to X this morning was supposed to signify. He replied: “It’s non binary but I believe a trans person would tick that box.” I strongly disagree.

Below is the chart that Kaufmann provided in his report of FIRE’s data, narrowed to focus only on the Ivy League. He included the chart in part because there is some variation in the schools that FIRE surveys from year to year, while there is consistency among polling of the Ivies.

Kaufmann also broke down the FIRE survey data on reported nonbinary identification by each respective class, including the graduation years of 2020 to 2025. The survey data indicated that the proportion of college students reporting a nonbinary identity increased between the freshman and senior years of the classes of 2022 and 2023, but decreased during the four-year college experience for all the other classes. The 2022 and 2023 classes also had the highest overall nonbinary identification.

It’s a shame that Kaufmann didn’t simply focus his report on nonbinary identity, given there are plenty of important discussions to be had about what the shifting trends on that front signify.

Otherwise, I fully expect that this Substack will represent the clearest and most decisive fact-checking win I have ever achieved.

