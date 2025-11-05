Controversial pediatric gender medicine specialist Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy

A California judge last week dismissed the lawsuit filed by a former patient of leading pediatric gender medicine specialist Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy and her colleagues. Attorneys for the plaintiff, a young woman who received gender-transition treatment from the care team as an adolescent and later detransitioned, could not get around the state’s strict three-year statute of limitations for such medical-malpractice lawsuits.

Kaya Clementine Breen, 21, claimed she received medically negligent treatment from her former care team, including a surgeon who performed a double mastectomy on her when she was 14. Her attorneys intend to appeal the dismissal, which Judge Joseph Lipner of the Superior Court for the State of California in Los Angeles issued on Oct. 29.

“While it’s disappointing, I’m not surprised,” Ms. Breen, who goes by her middle name, said in a direct message of the dismissal. “My intent with filing the suit wasn’t necessarily to win but mostly to put my story out there.”

Dr. Olson-Kennedy is one of the nation’s leading providers and researchers of gender-transition treatment for minors. She has been an outspoken advocate in her besieged medical field for reducing the barriers to adolescents receiving puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-transition surgeries to treat gender dysphoria.

In conflict with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), the medical-activist group in which she serves in leadership, Dr. Olson-Kennedy has advocated against the recommendation for minors to undergo psychosocial assessments prior to starting such medical interventions. She has argued that such medical gatekeeping is stigmatizing, counterproductive and that research does not support it as beneficial.

Others in the WPATH orbit, most notably Laura Edwards-Leeper, an Ohio-based psychologist who helped establish the pediatric gender medicine field in the U.S. in the late 2000s and who coauthored the WPATH trans-care guidelines on adolescents, have pushed back against Dr. Olson-Kennedy on this front. Dr. Edwards-Leeper has expressed concerns about a general recklessness in the nation’s care of gender-distressed youths.

Ms. Breen’s lawsuit, which she filed in state superior court in December, seeking a jury trial, appeared to give voice to Dr. Edwards-Leeper’s concerns.

According to the suit, Dr. Olson-Kennedy, who is a pediatrician, prescribed Ms. Breen puberty blockers on her first visit when she was 12 years old, without ensuring that the youth first underwent a psychosocial assessment as recommended by WPATH. At the time, Ms. Breen had been wrestling with her gender for less than six months, the minimum period required for a diagnosis of gender dysphoria under the DSM-5.

Ms. Breen received care from Dr. Olson-Kennedy at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, where the physician was the head of the pediatric gender clinic.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy prescribed testosterone when Ms. Breen was 13 and then signed off on her mastectomy when the child was 14. She later encouraged Ms. Breen to undergo a hysterectomy, but by her late teens, the youth was harboring doubts about her gender-transition treatment and did not undergo the procedure.

During this period, Ms. Breen suffered from increasingly severe mental illness, contrasting with claims by leaders in pediatric gender medicine that gender-transition treatment helps mitigate psychiatric symptoms.

Below is a conversation that Ms. Breen had last fall on the UCLA campus, where she is a student, with the activist who goes by Billboard Chris and who opposes the field of pediatric gender medicine.

Throughout the earlier part of this year, the defendants filed motions to strike the case, arguing that the statute of limitations had run out before Ms. Breen filed suit.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles leadership announced in June of this year that, facing what they characterized as unscalable obstacles from the Trump administration, the hospital would close its gender clinic in July. This marked a major turning point in Republicans’ efforts to eliminate minors’ access to gender-transition interventions. Under threats from the Trump administration, CHLA faced losing access to Medicaid reimbursement for the entire hospital if it continued to provide gender-transition treatment to patients younger than 19.

Share

Twenty-seven states have banned gender-transition treatments for minors. In June, the Supreme Court gave its effective blessing to such bans.

Soon after CHLA’s announcement, numerous other major pediatric gender clinics in blue states that lack state bans of such treatment announced they were closing. Most recently, this included Fenway Health, an LGBTQ-focused clinic in Boston. Fenway leadership said that under threats from the Trump administration, if they continued providing gender-transition treatment to patients under age 19, they faced losing their status as a federally qualified health center, which qualifies them for higher Medicaid reimbursements.

News emerged last month that Dr. Olson-Kennedy had quietly begun a new job providing gender-transition treatment to minors at a Pasadena-based clinic, the Gender Confirmation Center. One of her colleagues there is Dr. Scott Mosser, the plastic surgeon who performed Ms. Breen’s mastectomy and who was a co-defendant in the lawsuit that was dismissed last week.

According to Daniel Sepulveda, an attorney at Campbell Miller Payne, the Texas firm representing Ms. Breen, the dismissal hinged on the question of when she began to sustain “appreciable harm” from the treatment she received from Dr. Olson-Kennedy and her colleagues. Under California’s statute of limitations, Ms. Breen had three years to file suit after that point in time.

Specifically, the state law in question states that the “time for the commencement of action shall be three years after the date of injury or one year after the plaintiff discovers, or through the use of reasonable diligence should have discovered, the injury, whichever occurs first.”

Ms. Breen’s attorneys argued that the clock began when she detransitioned at the age of 19 in 2024, the point at which she began to have actual suspicion of wrongdoing on the care team’s part. They argued that Dr. Olson-Kennedy had heretofore fraudulently concealed the harms of the treatment she provided.

But the judge agreed with the defendants’ attorneys and put the appreciable harm starting point when Ms. Breen was just 13. That meant that because she did not file suit by age 16, she had missed her window of opportunity.

“We look forward to appealing this decision so that Clementine, and many others harmed by rushed gender medicalization in California, can have their day in court,” Mr. Sepulveda said in a statement.

“Being dismissed because of the statute of limitations doesn’t mean the way my doctor treated me was legal or standard practice,” said Ms. Breen. “I think it’s sad that the only thing preventing me and others from justice is time. I hope something does change about the statute of limitations when it comes to this kind of treatment since it’s now being denounced by the federal government.”

At issue is the case law concerning appreciable harm and a series of conflicting rulings between higher and lower courts in California. It is possible that an appeal of Ms. Breen’s case could clarify the standard for the onset of appreciable harm in the state.

In the meantime, California has one of the most restrictive statutes of limitation for cases such as Ms. Breen’s. Absent any change in the case law, other detransitioners could find it challenging, if not impossible, to sue care providers who treated them in California when they were minors. Many other states do not start the clock on the statute of limitations for treatment provided to a minor until the patient turns 18.

Research on the matter is hazy, but experts generally report that youth who detransition after starting a medicalized gender transition typically do not start the process until several years have passed.

The first case of a plaintiff suing a care provider for gender-transition treatment they received as a minor ever to go to trial is slated to go to trial in New York state in the new year.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy is particularly controversial for having said she routinely suggested to wary parents that their child had a high likelihood of committing suicide if they did not consent to gender-transition treatment. She would tell parents some variation of a mantra that has long been common in this medical field: “Would you rather have a live son or a dead daughter?”

Gender dysphoric youth have high rates of depression, anxiety and suicidality. However, while the suicide death rate is elevated among them, research indicates that such deaths remain rare in this population. Only one study, conducted in Finland and published last year, has ever directly assessed whether prescribing cross-sex hormones to youths attending gender clinics is associated with an independent, statistically significant difference in the suicide death rate. The study found no such association.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy has also attained notoriety for a leaked video of her providing a training to mental-health providers about how to write letters in support of youths receiving gender-transition surgeries. In the video, she spoke about concerns that minor patients might regret undergoing a double mastectomy and said: “What we do know is that adolescents actually have the capacity to make a reasonable, logical decision. And here’s the other thing about chest surgery. If you want breasts at a later point in your life, you can go and get them!”

Shortly after filing suit against Dr. Olson-Kennedy, Ms. Breen underwent surgery to reconstruct her breasts.

I have been publishing a series of accounts of video trainings that Dr. Olson-Kennedy and her colleagues conducted in 2024 in the gender-affirming care method. Links to those videos are below. Subscribe to get the latest update to this series in the next week or two.

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, The Guardian, NBC Newsand The New York Sun. I have also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic and The Nation. Follow me on Twitter: @benryanwriter and Bluesky: @benryanwriter.bsky.social. Visit my website: benryan.net