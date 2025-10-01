Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, leading pediatric gender medicine doctor

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, the controversial leader in the pediatric gender medicine field, has landed on her feet. In July, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles shuttered its pediatric gender clinic, which she had long run, in the face of threats from the Trump administration. Her bio has since been added to the roster of physicians at the Gender Confirmation Center, where her team, called Prosilio Gender Care, is based in Pasadena, California.

The Gender Confirmation Center of San Francisco and Dr. Scott Mosser, a plastic surgeon who according to his own bio opened the center in 2013, were each named along with Dr. Olson-Kennedy in a lawsuit filed in December by a young woman, Clementine Breen, who received gender-transition interventions from them as a minor and later detransitioned.

According to the lawsuit, Dr. Olson-Kennedy prescribed Ms. Breen puberty blockers on her first appointment when the girl was 12 years old without conducting any psychosocial assessment. At the time, the child had been experiencing questions about her gender that had not yet lasted for six months, as is the minimum required to qualify for a gender dysphoria diagnosis under the DSM-5.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy, who is a pediatrician by training, has been out front in the pediatric gender medicine field in opposing requiring minors with gender dysphoria to undergo psychosocial assessments prior to receiving prescriptions for gender-transition treatment.

In a series of videos of training sessions in the gender-affirming care method that Dr. Olson-Kennedy and her colleagues conducted in the spring of 2024 and that I have published on my Substack, she has spoken disparagingly about the DSM-5’s criteria for diagnosing gender dysphoria among children, which she characterizes as overly restrictive.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy prescribed testosterone to Ms. Breen when she was 13 and then referred her for a double mastectomy when she was 14, which she received from Dr. Mosser.

At the recent symposium of the U.S. branch of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health in New Mexico, Dr. Olson-Kennedy was made president of USPATH on September 28.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles announced in an internal memo from hospital leadership in June that it would shutter its pediatric gender clinic the following month. Given the Trump administration’s threats to cut off Medicaid funding for hospitals that provide gender-transition interventions to people under age 19, the hospital said that it lacked the financial resources to survive such a financial hit. The memo made no mention of Dr. Olson-Kennedy.

Today, an email I sent to Dr. Olson-Kennedy’s email account with CHLA prompted an auto-reply that read: “CHLA has closed the Center for Transyouth Health and Development as of July 22, 2025. I am no longer at CHLA.”

At the time of its shuttering, CHLA was providing care for families of some 3,000 children and young adults up to age 25.

The Gender Confirmation Center added Dr. Olson-Kennedy’s bio to their web site at some point since September 5, according to the internet archive of the page. Her bio reads:

Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy is an internationally recognized expert in the care of transgender and gender-diverse individuals. For more than two decades, she has been a leading voice in advancing clinical care and research for people navigating gender identity. She has dedicated her career to ensuring access to affirming medical care, with a focus on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and comprehensive support for transgender health. Additionally, Dr. Olson-Kennedy has spearheaded rigorous research endeavors aimed at understanding and improving the lives of trans and non-binary people. She is proud to join Prosilio Gender Care, the newest addition to the GCC network located in Pasadena, CA, offering hormone replacement therapy (HRT), mental health, and surgical care, where she continues her work providing affirming healthcare for trans and non-binary individuals.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy is particularly notorious for having said at a training she was providing to other care providers, in reference to people who regret having undergone a double mastectomy for a gender transition: “What we do know is that adolescents actually have the capacity to make a reasoned, logical decision. And here’s the other thing about chest surgery: If you want breasts at a later point in your life, you can go and get them.”

Dr. Olson-Kennedy is the principal investigator on a long-running, multi-site study of the treatment of gender dysphoria in young people that to date has received some $10 million from the National Institutes of Health. It remains unclear whether the NIH will continue funding this study under the Trump administration and whether any continuing follow-up up that Dr. Olson-Kennedy may have been conducting among youth treated at CHLA will be able to continue now that she has switched clinics. CHLA stood out as a Southern California pediatric care provider for taking Medicaid, or what in California is known by the name Medi-Cal. It is unclear whether Medi-Cal will cover the services Dr. Olson-Kennedy now provides at the Gender Confirmation Center.

