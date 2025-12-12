Source: Grok

There has lately been a lot of justified handwringing about elite college students who either can’t or won’t do the reading before class. Such shirking of collegiate responsibility is a travesty; but at least those students can blame their behavior on the heedlessness of youth. Otherwise, what is the excuse of adult professionals who have served in at least halfway-prestigious posts in the federal government failing to do the reading necessary to pen an editorial in a national media outlet about a subject of profound importance?

I was dismayed yesterday to read an editorial published in Newsweek in which two LGBTQ policy advocates set out, in their minds, to correct the record about pediatric gender medicine; but, as it happens, the authors only served their readers a buffet of false claims about the recent mammoth U.S. Department of Health and Humans Services (HHS) report about this controversial medical field. The Newsweek authors betrayed a woeful lack of knowledge about the subject they were ostensibly fact checking. And similar to the pair of psychiatrists who, on behalf of of the American Psychiatric Association (APA), critiqued the HHS report as part of its recent peer-review process, the Newsweek authors left the distinct impression that they had not actually read the report in its entirety.

Neither of the authors, who each held senior positions within HHS during the Biden administration, has had any academic scientific training. One author, Adrian Shanker, is an LGBTQ health policy expert with no advanced degree who was a policy advisor on LGBTQI+ health equity at HHS. The other author, Sam Ames, is an attorney and policy strategist with a master’s in theological studies who held posts in the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights and the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration.

Adrian Shanker (left, in the tie) and Sam Ames. (Photo credits: adrianshanker.com; Threshold Strategies.)

Given the authors’ bona fides as alumni of a recent presidential administration, and given that Newsweek at least has a history of being a respected major national news outlet, the editorial they delivered is a prime example of what the ever-clever British philosopher Dan Williams has dubbed “elite misinformation.” Dr. Williams recently defined this pernicious and under-recognized intellectual scourge in a Substack essay that I highly recommend:

[Elite misinformation] is the sort of misleading content spread and consumed by highly educated professionals within prestigious institutions (legacy media, universities, NGOs, public health authorities, etc.). In the current context, this is the most relevant kind of misinformation because it circulates among the very people and organisations most vocally concerned about misinformation. So, it’s the kind of misinformation that opens them up to accusations of bias and hypocrisy.

In response to my viral X thread on the Newsweek editorial yesterday, Yuan Zhang, an evidence-based medicine expert who was trained at McMaster University in Canada and was one of the nine coauthors of the HHS report, wrote:

[S]ome of the responses to the recent HHS report rely on selective or misleading interpretations of the evidence rather than engaging directly with the substance of the analysis. In the history of medicine, we have made many mistakes—but the profession advances because it is willing to self-correct. And self-correction is only possible when there is open, rigorous, and honest debate about the science. What is frustrating is seeing professionals avoid good-faith engagement and instead lean on partial or inaccurate readings of the literature.

Allow me then to address the myriad flaws, faults and falsehoods in the Newsweek editorial.

The authors are guilty of:

Deriding the HHS report as being “peer reviewed” in scare quotes, as if the peer review was illegitimate, and then citing the APA’s harsh peer review to further disparage the report.

The authors showed no awareness of this particular irony.

Citing the APA’s criticisms of the report but not citing the authors’ response to those criticisms.

The HHS report authors responded in detail to those critiques and, in pointing out false claims the authors of the APA critique had made about the report, suggested that APA authors hadn’t even read it in its entirety.

Falsely claiming that all major medical organizations have endorsed pediatric gender transition treatment.

Big sigh. How many times to have to hear this false claim repeated?

More specifically, the Newsweek authors wrote that there has been a “longstanding consensus of every major medical organization that gender-affirming care is linked to improvements in the health of transgender youth.”

As I wrote last year, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons has not endorsed these medical interventions for minors.

Also, these medical interventions are meant to treat a psychiatric condition—gender dysphoria—not a physical condition. And the major outcomes that researchers examine in studies of the treatments are related to mental health, not “health” per se, as the Newsweek authors claimed.

Credulously citing the 2022 Tordoff et al study.

This is such a depressingly common error. Jesse Singal has so thoroughly deconstructed this paper, I’m surprised it is still cited anywhere. (It actually has 402 academic citations.) In short, because the untreated comparison group of the youth with gender dysphoria in the 12-month study had such a dramatic drop-out rate, and because the mental health metrics of the group that received the treatment didn’t actually change over time, there is simply no way that any reasonable person can take seriously the study’s claim that this treatment, as the Newsweek authors wrote, was “linked to 60% lower depression and 73% reduction in suicidality.”

Check out Mr. Singal’s takedown:

Falsely claiming the HHS report relies on “outdated studies.”

In fact, the HHS report relied on an umbrella review of all available systematic literature reviews—the gold standard of scientific evidence. The more recent of those reviews included in their analyses the 2022 Tordoff paper that the Newsweek writers then cited as a supposedly more current study. In fact, those reviews found that that study was unreliable.

Oddly calling pediatric gender-transition treatments and surgeries “common sense” interventions.

This is hardly the basis for making a sound argument about the ethics of providing minors with irreversible treatments—that doing so is a matter of common sense. A central purpose of systematic reviews is to cut out the kind of bias that can lead doctors to rely on mere intuition when making clinical decisions in concert with patients and their families.

Misleadingly claiming that doctors have been “safely using for decades” puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria.

The protocol of providing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria in minors was established in the Netherlands starting in the late 1990s. It was first imported to the U.S. in 2007. As Nicholas Confessore reported in The New York Times in June, by 2008, global researchers had suppressed the puberty of fewer than 120 children with gender dysphoria. It wasn’t until about 2013 (around the time, coincidentally or not, that smartphone-based social media apps, in particular Tumblr, came into common use among minors) that cases of pediatric gender dysphoria began to soar and pediatric gender clinics quickly proliferated around the U.S.

So while, yes, this treatment protocol has been observed for decades, it really has only been commonly used for about 10 to 12 years.

As for puberty blockers’ safety, a 2024 review paper by British academic Dr. Sallie Baxendale has called into question whether we actually know that puberty blockers are “safe and reversible” as is often claimed.

British researchers are about to launch the first major study of the brains of minors receiving these drugs for gender dysphoria. That hopefully will provide some much-needed answers.

Credulously citing the flawed Harvard research letter that made misleading claims about pediatric gender surgeries.

Seeking to downplay how common gender-transition interventions are among minors, the Newsweek authors referred to a Harvard investigation published last year that is responsible for the widely-disseminated false claim that the “vast majority of minors getting gender-affirming surgeries are cis kids.” The Newsweek authors pointed to the surgical rate of 2.1 per 100,000 that the Harvard researchers identified and then incorrectly stated that that was the rate for youth who received such surgery “before 18”; whereas that rate actually applied to youth age 15 to 17.

The Newsweek authors then made a straw-man argument by asserting that the surgical rate “before age 12 was zero.” The HHS report never said anything to the contrary. And in fact, non-peer-reviewed research by one of its coauthors, the Manhattan Institute’s Leor Sapir, found that about 1,000 gender-transition surgeries, overwhelmingly mastectomies, were performed on minors annually in recent years. The youngest such patients that Dr. Sapir was able to identify were 12.5 years old. Those are sixth or seventh graders getting their breasts removed.

The Newsweek authors never explicitly mentioned cross-sex hormones in their essay. If they had, they might have noted that about 1 in 1,000 privately insured minors were taking such drugs by age 17 between 2018 and 2022, according to a recent study. That rate was higher among natal girls and was almost certainly higher overall by the end of that period.

Misleadingly calling pediatric gender-transition interventions “medically necessary.”

As we know from subpoenaed emails, leaders within the World Professional Association for Transgender Health inserted the term “medically necessary” throughout the 2022 revision to WPATH’s widely referenced trans-care guidelines not because there was scientific justification for this term in the context of treating adolescents, but because they believed it would help doctors secure insurance coverage and help the field win lawsuits.

Falsely claiming that we know what the regret rate is for pediatric gender-transition surgeries.

The Newsweek authors referenced a 2024 systematic review of regret rates following gender-transition surgeries, one that they failed to note only concerned studies of adults. Whether the 1% regret rate they cited is accurate even for adults is beyond the scope of this particular fact check of mine. But what I have said before is that if anyone tells you with confidence that they know the specific detransitioning or regret rates among those who have received puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and/or gender-transition surgeries as minors, you should treat with skepticism anything they have to say on this overall subject. At this point, we just don’t know for sure how common those negative outcomes are. Much more research is needed. (Kinnon Ross MacKinnon of York University just published an interesting new study on the prototypes of detransitioners you should check out.)

Not substantiating their claim that the HHS report relies on conspiracy theories—a suggestion that itself has the air of a conspiracy theory.

The Newsweek editorial sought to conflate the report about pediatric gender medicine with HHS secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long history of furthering conspiracy theories and unscientific claims about matters, such as, they wrote, “vaccines, autism, HIV/AIDS, fluoride, Tylenol and even WiFi.”

It’s worth noting that as much as the Newsweek authors seek to pin it on him, Mr. Kennedy did not commission the report on gender medicine. President Donald Trump ordered the report through his Jan. 28 executive order, a document that was given the macabre title “Protecting Children From Chemical and Surgical Mutilation.” Mr. Kennedy was not confirmed until Feb. 13. The authors of the report have told me for my reporting for The New York Sun that they were granted independence in writing it. Many of them told me that had the Trump administration put its oar in, they would have resigned.

So while Mr. Kennedy has indeed made harsh statements about pediatric gender medicine in the wake of the report’s publication, as the Newsweek authors noted, there is no evidence that he was actually intimately involved in its development or drafting.

Falsely claiming the report was published “just six weeks” after the executive order demanded it.

Trump demanded the report in 90 days. The first version of it was delivered in 93 days, or a bit over 13 weeks.

Falsely claiming that HHS has not released the names of the HHS report authors.

The names of the nine authors were released on Nov. 19 in the updated, peer-reviewed version of the report—the very document that the Newsweek writers spent so much energy criticizing.

Falsely claiming that the HHS report authors only agreed to have it peer reviewed after people complained about the first version.

The plan was always to have the report peer reviewed, as HHS said the day the first version was published on May 1.

Falsely claiming that 1.7% of people are intersex.

This was another straw-man argument. Ostensibly criticizing the HHS report, the Newsweek authors linked to a separate Trump executive order, one that was not directly connected to the commissioning of the report, in which the president asserted that it was a “biological fact” that there are “two sexes.” The Newsweek authors then wrote this was “an assertion that ignores the 1.7 percent of humans with intersex characteristics.”

First of all, stating that there are two sexes (meaning sex is binary) is to make a perfectly accurate claim. (Due to the effects of reverse polarization, it is often difficult for those on the left to reconcile with the fact that there are cases in which Mr. Trump, his propensity for falsehoods notwithstanding, does make accurate scientific claims about politicized topics, such as gender medicine or Covid.) As Mr. Singal has detailed, it has become egregiously fashionable in many corners of academia to deny this fundamental fact about human biology. Even people who have what used to be called intersex conditions and what are now known as differences of sex development (DSD) are all biologically male or female (meaning their bodies are geared around producing either egg or sperm, regardless or whether they are ever fertile).

What’s more, people who are born with the types of DSDs that might throw off the simple sexing of a baby (by glancing at their external genitalia) actually comprise just 0.02% of the population, not 1.7%.

Evolutionary biology Colin Wright detailed where the oft-cited 1.7% figure comes from in this Substack. He wrote:

This [1.7%] statistic was first forwarded by Anne Fausto-Sterling, professor of biology and gender studies at Brown University, in her book “Sexing The Body: Gender Politics And The Construction Of Sexuality”, published in February of 2000, and shortly after in a review paper published a month later in the American Journal of Human Biology titled “How Sexually Dimorphic Are We?” In this review, Fausto-Sterling and her coauthors set out to refute the purported claim that sexual anatomy in humans is “absolutely dimorphic”, i.e. that all humans are either unambiguously male or female in all sex-related traits. They broadly define an intersex person as “an individual who deviates from the Platonic ideal of physical dimorphism at the chromosomal, genital, gonadal, or hormonal levels.” To arrive at their 1.7% figure, they asked how frequently humans deviate from this Platonic ideal. In the review, their “ideal male” is defined as someone with XY chromosomes, functional testes located in the scrotal sac, a penis between 2.5 and 4.5 cm at birth, and a completely enclosed urethra that opens at the tip. The ideal male must also have testes that produce Mullerian inhibiting factor as well as testosterone and dihydrotestosterone, and juvenile testicular activity must result in a typical masculinizing puberty. Their “ideal female” has two X chromosomes, functional ovaries that result in normal feminizing puberty, intact oviducts attached to a functional uterus, cervix, and vaginal canal. This ideal female must also have labia minora and majora present, and a clitoris that ranges between 0.20cm and 0.85cm in length at birth.

Deriding the updated HHS report for only including minimal changes.

This suggested that the HHS authors failed to make what should have been many changes to their report. But the peer-review process suggested that only minimal changes were necessary. That said, the Newsweek authors obliquely wrote that the peer review was “methodologically-muddled.” The Newsweek authors don’t go into this, but it’s a fair criticism that the HHS report wound up, with the exception of the APA, with a crop of remarkably friendly reviewers. And yet the Newsweek authors failed to note that both the AAP and the Endocrine Society declined the invitation to provide peer reviews of the report. In fact, as I reported in The New York Sun, the AAP did conduct a formal review, but then withdrew it at the last minute.

Citing the AAP’s criticism of the HHS’s updated version of the report without noting that the medical organization declined the offer to produce an actual peer review.

It’s worth noting that the AAP issued scathing criticism of the first version of the HHS report, which ran over 400 pages, mere hours after it was released on May 1—strongly suggesting that they had not actually read it.

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, The Guardian, NBC Newsand The New York Sun. I have also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic and The Nation. Follow me on Twitter: @benryanwriter and Bluesky: @benryanwriter.bsky.social. Visit my website: benryan.net