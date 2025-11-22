Source: The Guardian

The British National Health Service (NHS) announced on Friday the launch of a long-awaited clinical trial of puberty blockers to treat youth diagnosed with gender incongruence.

The trial will randomize 226 youth under age 16 to either receive puberty blockers immediately or receive them on a one-year delay. The youth need to be under age 16, have had gender incongruence for at least two years, and have stable enough mental health to be able to assent to participating in the trials. At least one of their parents or guardians must consent.

The youth will be followed for two years following the randomization. The trial’s primary outcome will be measurements of the youths’ quality of life and emotional well-being.

This will be the world’s first randomized clinical trial of puberty blockers for gender incongruence among youth. The study is launching over 35 years after Dutch researchers first began pioneering prescribing puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to youth who had gender-related distress and cross-sex identities. And it begins nearly 15 years after NHS first imported that treatment model to Britain, opted not to launch a formal clinical trial, and instead began rolling out gender-transition treatment to minors.

The new study, called the PATHWAYS TRIAL, is the culmination of a period of considerable uncertainty for British families with children and adolescents who have gender-related distress and cross-sex identities. In the spring of 2024, the four-year, NHS-commissioned Cass Review was published, finding that pediatric gender medicine was based on “remarkably weak evidence”; the NHS banned its physicians from prescribing puberty blockers for gender incongruence (in the US, we typically use the DSM-5 diagnosis of gender dysphoria); and the UK’s only pediatric gender clinic, the long-troubled Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) shut its doors.

Subsequently, the outgoing conservative government banned all British doctors, including private physicians, from prescribing puberty blockers for gender incongruence outside of a clinical trial. And then the Labour government made that ban permanent.

Meanwhile, the NHS has been gradually establishing gender-clinic hubs around the country that instead of offering puberty blockers, provide psychotherapy and other forms of psychosocial support for gender-distressed youth. This change in protocol has been much to the consternation, distress and even fury of those who have come to believe that gender-transition drugs are the preferable option for this population of adolescents.

All the while, the NHS has assured families that it would launch a puberty blocker clinical trial, which the Cass Review recommended as a vital measure to improve the quality of evidence backing prescribing gender-transition drugs to minors. After many delays, that day is now very close. The NHS announced Friday that recruitment for the clinical trial would begin soon.

The NHS is also launching a study, called PATHWAYS CONNECT, of puberty blockers’ impacts on the brain. This study is meant to fill in the considerable gaps in knowledge about the neurocognitive impacts of this drug when used to treat gender-distressed adolescents. A paper published last year defined this as an “urgent research priority” and concluded that “critical questions remain unanswered regarding the nature, extent and permanence of any arrested development of cognitive function associated with puberty blockers.” The CONNECT study will enroll about 150 youth from the puberty blockers clinical trial as well as about 100 youth from a parallel observational study of about 3,000 gender-incongruent youth that launched this year and is called PATHWAYS HORIZON; participants in that study are not receiving puberty blockers and instead are receiving the post-Cass psychosocial standard of care.

Puberty blockers have been used since the 1980s to treat precocious puberty. But children who receive them for that purpose are younger and receive it to delay their puberty to an optimal set time, while gender-distressed youth receive blockers at an older age and see their puberty delayed past the natural start time. So it is hard to draw conclusions about the safety of the drug based solely on its use for precocious puberty. There is also the consideration of youth undergoing puberty asynchronously from their peers and what that does to their psychosocial development.

All the PATHWAYS studies have received all the necessary regulatory and ethics approvals. There is a fourth study, called PATHWAYS VOICES, that will interview youths about their experiences with gender incongruence and about receiving care from the NHS’s new system.

The participants in the puberty blocker clinical trial will receive comprehensive physical and medical examinations prior to and during the study. They will receive psychosocial care throughout the study, including for the 12 months that some of them will be on the delay.

“All young people attending NHS Children and Young People’s Gender Services receive a comprehensive package of assessment and support which can include a mix of pediatrics, psychological therapies, occupational therapy, communication interventions, family and school support,” Dr. Emily Simonoff, a professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at King’s College London and the study’s chief investigator, said in a statement. Referring to the HORIZON study, she said, “We are already evaluating young people’s experiences of these services in the world’s largest observational study of its kind.”

Following the completion of the two-year puberty blocker study, the investigators intend to keep following the participants annually into their young adulthood. The Cass team sought data from the NHS adult gender services regarding the former GIDS patients. But those clinics refused to share any, leaving a major blindspot in the review’s understanding of the long-term outcomes of youth seen by GIDS. The youth clinic itself collected almost no data on its patients.

According to the materials provided by the NHS, at the end of the puberty blocker trial, a doctor will explain to youth their next options:

This may include continuing puberty suppressing hormones, stopping the treatment, or starting another treatment. If the young person wants to stay on puberty suppressing hormones or start gender affirming hormones, then their decision will be reviewed by the National Multidisciplinary Team that also agreed for the young person to start the trial.

During earlier days of gender-transition treatment practices in pediatrics, puberty blockers were framed as providing youth “time to think” about whether to continue onto hormones. (British journalist Hannah Barnes’ book Time to Think charts the downfall of GIDS and the flaws in this means of conceiving of gender-transition treatment.) But multiple studies, including one from GIDS, found that almost all youth who start blockers for gender-related distress go on to take cross-sex hormones. Several leading gender clinicians in the US went so far as to chastize others in an amicus brief, submitted to the Skrmetti case over state bans of pediatric gender medicine, for conceiving of blockers as anything but part and parcel with hormones. So it remains odd that the NHS puberty blocker study is not designed with two phases, with the blockers as the entry point to ultimate hormonal treatment.

In March, I covered for The New York Sun the release of the protocol of the CONNECT study, and cited experts who worried that any clinical trial of such drugs would not ultimately provide a level of evidence that is stronger than what we already have.

In a statement, Dr. Michael Absoud, a pediatric neurodisability expert at King’s College London and deputy chief investigator for the study, said in a statement, said: “All parts of the PATHWAYS study are important to give vital evidence about the best way to support young people with gender incongruence. The new studies launched today will give us more information specifically about puberty suppression and will closely monitor any impact on young people’s development.”

It is possible that the NHS could run into trouble with retaining participants in the trial if families think they can simply obtain puberty blockers elsewhere, the national ban notwithstanding. GenderGP, an overseas telehealth service run by Dr. Helen Webberley, has sought to provide British families with means of obtaining gender-transition drugs in violation of the ban. And this week, Dr. Webberley announced that she was rolling out a similar program in all 50 U.S. states in hopes of providing access to such drugs to minors in states with bans on them.

In the spring, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, a leading U.S. pediatric gender clinician, and her colleagues published a pre-print of an observational study of puberty blockers among American youths with gender dysphoria. (Previously, The New York Times reported that Dr. Olson-Kennedy said she had delayed publication of the study for political reasons. Dr. Olson-Kennedy has insisted she was cited incorrectly.) They found that the youths’ mental health metrics showed essentially no change while they were on blockers. The study authors argued that this finding suggests that the youth started off with pretty good mental health and simply stayed that way. But as

, this characterization stands in stark contrast to the way that Dr. Olson-Kennedy herself, as well as many other leading figures in this field, have long sold puberty blockers: as a balm that helped rescue extremely distressed youth from their fear of going through the so-called “wrong puberty.”

The Specifics of the PATHWAYS TRIAL

The inclusion criteria for the study include:

Age no older than 15 years and 11 months

Consent of a parent or guardian, assent of the youth

An ICD-11 diagnosis of gender incongruence, including: A strong desire to be a different gender than the birth-assigned sex A strong dislike of sexual anatomy or anticipated secondary sex characteristics Persistence of gender incongruence for at least two years A strong desire to transition and live as the opposite sex

Tanner Stage 2 to 5 of puberty. (Tanner 2 is the beginning of puberty and Tanner 5 is its completion. So it’s feasible that this study could put youth who have finished puberty onto puberty blockers until just shy of their 18th birthday. )

A clinician believes there is reasonable prospect that the youth will benefit from puberty blockers

A leading clinician believes the youth has participated sufficiently for their holistic health in other forms of care for puberty suppression to be considered, in line with national multidisciplinary team (MDT) recommendations and this participation is reviewed by the national MDT.

The youth has sufficient understanding of the risks and benefits of the treatment

Fertility preservation has been discussed

A least one parent shows they understand the risks and benefits and can provide consent for the child to be randomized

Exclusion criteria:

Physical conditions preventing puberty from beginning or advancing

Unstable physical health requiring active intervention.

Hypersensitivity to puberty blockers

Known congenital long QT syndrome (a heart condition)

Unstable mental health impairing ability to provide informed assent or consent

A family or home situation that impacts the ability to stick to the trial protocol

Clinical concerns about capacity to consent

Insufficient understanding of the clinical trial

New or ongoing safeguarding concerns

Undiagnosed vaginal bleeding

Pregnancy or lactation in natal girls

Risk of pregnancy during the trial

Primary outcome:

The KIDSCREEN-10 health-related quality of life questionnaire

Secondary outcomes:

Scales of Gender-Related Distress, Mental Health Symptoms and Physical Health measures, including: Utrecht Gender Dysphoria Scale – Gender Spectrum (UGDS-GS) Revised Children’s Anxiety and Depression Scale (RCADS) Body Image Scale – Gender Spectrum (BISGS) Parental Attitudes of Gender Expansiveness Scale for Youth (PAGES-Y) SCOFF questionnaire Sexual attraction questionnaire ALSPAC measure Gender identity question Adolescent Primary Care Traumatic Stress Screen (APCTSS) KIDSCREEN-52 Height (cm) and weight (kg) Physical health diagnoses

Scales of Suicidal Ideation, Hospitalizations, Mood Symptoms, Behavioural and Functional Difficulties, including: Ask Suicide-screening Questions (ASQ) Child Behaviour Checklist (CBCL) Youth Self-Report (YSR) Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale – 18 (DERS-18)

Hospitalisations of participants

Experiences of Therapeutic Options: Rates of referral to, uptake of, and completion of psychological therapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, clinical nursing, youth work support, school/college support, and non-endocrine pharmacological treatments.

Cognitive assessments: Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC-V) Delis-Kaplan Executive Function System (DKEFS) Child and Adolescent Memory Profile (CHAMP) Memory Validity Profile (MVP) Behaviour Rating Inventory of Executive Function (BRIEF)

Continuous Physical Measures: Height (cm) Weight (kg) BMI Bone mineral density (DEXA) z score Blood pressure; systolic, diastolic, mean Safety bloods

Binary Physical Outcomes: Adverse events Puberty staging (self-reported)



