It’s been a busy week for me, giving interviews left and right about my reporting for The Free Press on the nation’s first detransitioner civil lawsuit to go to trial. Yes, the mainstream media did indeed express interest, and I went on CBS News 24/7 yesterday to discuss the case. But by and large, I’ve been deluged only by conservative and heterodox outlets and podcasts. I said no to InfoWars!

I spoke with Scott Jennings’ show this afternoon:

And I talked with Megyn Kelly’s show on Monday morning.

If you’re interested in joining and are a paid subscriber to Blocked and Reported , I’m doing a Substack Live with the great Katie Herzog at 1pm ET on Friday, Feb. 5. Click here to register .

I also just spoke with a knowledgeable source who helped me update my spreadsheet of detransitioner lawsuits. Note that the two that are highlighted in yellow are lawuits waged by family members on behalf of someone who died after receiving gender-transition treatment. So it looks like there are actually only 27 detransitioner lawsuits. The Towe case involves a suicide and the Dunlap case involves a biological male who died of a pulmonary embolism after taking spironolactone.

This source told me that the soonest we will see another detransitioner trial is Luka Hein’s, against the University of Nebraska Medical Center, in either January or February of 2027. Then comes Chloe Cole’s, against Kaiser Permanente, in April 2027.

The case of Amanda Stewart will have a hearing on March 27 in New Hampshire, not far from Boston. This is a case of an adult given hormones, a mastectomy and a hysterectomy over a period spanning more than a decade. Ms. Stewart had severe mental illness and was in and out of mental hospitalization. The case examines how a patient can consent to, and be cleared for, treatment when they are severely mentally ill. This brings to mind what we learned in the WPATH Files.

As I reported on those files in April 2024:

In one WPATH message-board exchange, a Canadian nurse practitioner said she was struggling over whether a severely mentally ill patient should start cross-sex hormones. Dr. Dan Karasic, of the University of California, San Francisco, who was the lead author of WPATH’s Standards of Care 8 mental health chapter, scoffed at her hesitancy.

You can check out precisely what Dr. Karasic said here:

Also, I got a comment from Chloe Cole about the $2 million verdict in the Fox Varian lawsuit. She said:

The success of this case is a huge leap for the detransitioner movement and every doctor and clinic involved in this fad should be very afraid for what comes next. They knew what they were doing when they performed mastectomies on perfectly healthy teenagers. As medical professionals, they are well aware that children are developmentally incapable of making permanent decisions, especially ones that will lead to them incapable of having their own children or full sexual function once they become adults. These doctors all had a responsibility to steer children and families in the direction of reality and not permanent mutilation, and their failures must not go unpunished. $2 million is nothing compared to the personal cost of childhood mutilation, and every child harmed deserves much more. Still, this bodes well for the next generation of detransitioners who will come back to reality and seek justice through the courts.

