The much criticized referral letter from psychologist Kenneth Einhorn to plastic surgeon Dr. Simon Chin on behalf of Fox Varian (then known as Rowan Basile) that was at the crux of Varian’s lawsuit against them both.

On Friday, a jury in White Plains, NY, made history when it awarded $2 million to Fox Varian, 22, after she sued the psychologist and plastic surgeon who oversaw the gender-transition mastectomy she received at age 16 and then came to regret. I covered the case for The Free Press.

The judge sealed all the case files at the start of the trial. But I downloaded the full case file before it was sealed and have it on hand.

The judge also sealed all the transcripts from the trial. Given I was the only reporter to attend the entirety of the three-week trial, the furious notes I took might remain the only way for the public to learn about the finer details of this historic lawsuit. So my hope is to share much what I heard in the coming days and weeks.

I am posting below four key resources:

The jury’s responses to the more than 20 questions posed to them at the end of the trial The much criticized referral letter Ms. Varian’s psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, wrote on her behalf to her plastic surgeon, Dr. Simon Chin, and that was at the crux of the case against them both The original 2023 legal complaint The 2025 decision by a judge rejecting the request by the defense for summary judgment about the claim that the defendants, Drs. Einhorn and Chin, failed to provide proper informed consent

The jury questions

Below is how the jury voted on the more than 20 questions posed to them at the end of the trial. They were asked whether the defendants departed from the standard of care in their respective fields and, if so, whether each such departure was a substantial factor causing Ms. Varian’s injuries, pain and suffering.