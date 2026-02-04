The plastic-surgeon expert witness affidavit for the defense, which I post in its entirety below

It’s been an explosive week for gender news. First came the $2 million verdict in the first detransitioner malpractice lawsuit ever to go to trial, which I covered for The Free Press. Then, yesterday, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons released a position statement to its 11,000 members advising against providing gender-transition surgeries to patients under age 19, which I covered for UnHerd. (Kindly share my X post about the article!) As if that wasn’t enough, then the American Medical Association gave a statement to the National Review that they were following the ASPS’s lead and that they too thought that “generally,” minors should not receive these surgeries.

From the National Review, Feb. 3

From my article for UnHerd on the ASPS position statement opposing providing gender-transition surgeries to minors

As a pertinent throwback, here’s a Substack I did about the ASPS’s initial refusal to endorse gender-transition interventions for minors, in 2024. During an Instagram Live interview that I recorded, gender-affirming surgeon Dr. Blair Peters, aka “Queer Surgeon,” suggested that if anything ever went wrong in his field, doctors could be trusted to course correct. But then the ASPS president at the time, Dr. Steven Williams, said he doubted that was true and, noting he was himself black, made reference to the Tuskegee experiments.

The Sealed Varian v. Einhorn Expert Witness Statements

Given the case record from the Varian v. Einhorn medical malpractice lawsuit remains sealed indefinitely, I want to share with the public some more of those documents for posterity. As many of you surely saw, I provided an initial batch of the sealed case file on Monday, including the jury questions, original complaint, psychologist’s referral letter, and judge’s decision rejecting the request for summary judgment.

For starters, below is the spreadsheet I have compiled of all the known detransitioner lawsuits. As far as I know, this is all accurate, although there may be some omissions given that some cases fly under the radar. If anyone has any additions or corrections, please reach out.

Below, I’m posting the following:

The three expert witness statements from: Psychologist Erica Anderson, for the plaintiff Plastic surgeon Dr. John A. Perrotti, for the plaintiff (who did not testify in the trial) Plastic surgeon Dr. Joseph Serletti, for the defense



Note that there was no psychologist expert witness statement for the defense.

I have a few more relatively short documents from the sealed case file I’ll post tomorrow.

Otherwise, the remaining case file includes depositions that run for hundreds of pages. So they’re rather difficult to screenshot, to say the least. And then there are the sealed trial transcripts. I don’t have those, just the hundreds of pages of notes I took while typing furiously for three weeks.