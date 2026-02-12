Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brad's avatar
Brad
1d

Great reporting, Benjamin. Thank you! Not surprised to learn that the task force were not consulted after all of the similar shenanigans that have gone on in other medical and psychology professional associations, but I’m somewhat relieved to learn that the task force has been discussing and possibly pushing for 25 as the age restriction to commence medical/surgical treatments. A distressed gender dysphoria teen with often several mental health issues is not capable of giving informed consent at 18, and certainly not if they’ve been on puberty blockers since 12!

But i have to say that i’m truly shocked to learn this:

“Most notably, the American Academy of Pediatrics’s foundational 2018 policy statement on the gender-affirming care method was written by a single AAP member, Dr. Jason Rafferty, when he was still a resident, and then edited by a small committee. Dissidents have pressured AAP leadership to put the controversial and highly contested statement to a vote by the organization’s more than 60,000 members, to no avail.”

Utterly astounding that 60,000 paediatricians responsible for and experienced in providing the care for these kids cannot debate, contribute to or vote on appropriate care guidelines.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Benjamin Ryan and others
Edward H Sebesta's avatar
Edward H Sebesta
1d

These medical society reversals are going to be entertaining to watch.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture