Dr. Gordon Guyatt, a professor at McMaster University in Ontario and a titan in the field of evidence-based medicine, who recently capitulated to pressure from transgender activists.

This Substack serves as an addendum to the article I published Tuesday in

, which I encourage you to check out. In that investigative effort, I plumb the depths of the

concerning Dr. Gordon Guyatt, one of the so-called “godfathers of evidence-based medicine.” Dr. Guyatt shocked and appalled skeptics of pediatric gender medicine on Aug. 14 when he and four of his colleagues at McMaster University in Canada

in which they caved to

and took sides in the political debate over the U.S. bans on puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones for minors.

Earlier this year, the Guyatt team published a trio of systematic literature reviews that found that gender-transition treatments and mastectomies for youths were all based on weak and uncertain evidence