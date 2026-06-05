Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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Lisa's avatar
Lisa
1d

Anorexia and rejection of one’s biological sex… Same underlying causes, opposite treatments. If left untreated, anorexia can kill very quickly. If affirmed, the desire for sex change can kill slowly — killing the endocrine system, killing fertility, killing healthy organs, removing healthy body parts with scalpel instead of by starvation, leaving the deep self-rejection to fester and erode psychological as well as physical health slowly overtime. This is not a brilliant analysis. This is not hidden. This does not take a clinically trained psychologist with 30 years of experience to figure out. This is obvious. Enough already.

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dollarsandsense's avatar
dollarsandsense
1d

I wonder if focusing on the symptoms (ED, gender dysphoria) misses the forest for the trees. I mean, troubled young people are going to express their distress. The specifics of that expression may not be as important as the distress itself. Why do some young people feel this intense distress?

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