Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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Michael's avatar
Michael
1d

I am the father of a natal female gender dysphoria child who has been battling this conventional wisdom for 12yrs.

I have always considered my daughters condition was much more to do with her psychiatric state and that this was exacerbated by conventional thinking among peer groups and a pro attitude amongst Clinicians and wider Liberal society.

She hasn't undergone any Gender affirming surgery, which is most likely down to her Mothers & mines fear of what bodily self mutilation means.

Articles like this give me hope and I feel are necessary to bring a balance to a subject that seems to have lost all rationality within a single generation, please keep up the great work.

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FrancineSanders's avatar
FrancineSanders
2d

Thank you for covering this so thoroughly. Great article.

I am not telling you what you write (I want to make it clear that I am not making any requests) but I want to let you that I reject the term “ciswoman” for myself. I feel like I see “cis” applied to women way more often than it is applied to men. Just like the uterus-haver language being way more prevalent than prostate-haver language. It feels patronizing and I refuse to internalize the idea that females are a mere subset of women. Males are dominating females yet again.

Clearly, I am emotional about this. I do not mean to pressure you or anything like that.

Thanks again for covering this subject with such care and diligence.

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