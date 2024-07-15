Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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doctorfrenz's avatar
doctorfrenz
Feb 24

I was a loyal subscriber! I still share “1967: My Eureka Moment” (October 1997, p. 70) with people. Liz Hurley was on the cover

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Latode
Jul 16, 2024

Wonderfully written. I hope you’re doing well and am sad you dealt with personal tragedy so young but it’s beautiful you were able to help so many people as a result.

1999 was a remarkable time and I appreciated all the small details you included — there’s something about John in particular that will always call back to the innocence of that time. Thank you!

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