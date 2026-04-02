Kellan Baker was in no apparent mood to mince words. In November 2023, the influential transgender policy wonk gave a rousing and acerbic address at the biennial conference of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health’s US division, USPATH, on how to tailor and leverage rhetoric to combat the onslaught facing the trans movement. By turns sneering and flamboyant, his speech was peppered with snide retorts and startling admissions.

Past the conference’s tightly sealed doors, conservative lawmakers had escalated their attack on pediatric gender medicine during the previous two years. This swift and decisive backlash was driven by the accusation that this care field’s practitioners egregiously deferred to the whims of children when prescribing irreversible, body-altering and potentially sterilizing medical interventions.

Amongst friends who were effectively sworn to secrecy about his speech, Dr. Baker advised that WPATH members keep from the public the fact that, in his words, “we all support trans kids in the driver’s seat” when it came to minors receiving gender-transition interventions. This wasn’t a fact that the Average Joe was prepared to hear, he said, given “they are very scared by the idea that young people are making irreversible decisions and that no one else has any oversight over those decision.”

Dr. Baker’s admission is but one of myriad remarkable revelations about WPATH and the wider field of pediatric gender medicine now coming to light due to a subpoena that Alabama’s attorney general, Steve Marshall, filed in a federal lawsuit over that state’s ban on gender-transition interventions for minors. Mr. Marshall’s legal maneuvering ultimately led a federal judge to unseal a trove of nearly 500 USPATH and WPATH conference videos, spanning 2021 to 2023.

I subsequently obtained the lot of those recordings and covered them in detail for Compact magazine. I am now beginning the long process of publishing the 130 videos pertaining to pediatrics, along with my analysis. (Subscribe to receive each video as I publish it over the coming weeks and months.)

My article in Compact magazine

The uncovered video of Dr. Baker’s speech provides an invaluable window into how WPATH, which has become increasingly secretive in the face of burgeoning political opposition and attacks, has sought to reframe the truth about pediatric gender medicine. Warning of the “creeping trend of fascism,” Dr. Baker instructed conference attendees to avoid making certain empirical claims, to simplify or omit inconvenient truths, and to tailor their language to avoid pitfalls that would invite further backlash.

Dr. Baker is currently the senior advisor for health policy at the LGBTQ-focused nonprofit the Movement Advancement Project. At the time of his 2023 USPATH speech, he held a similar position at another LGBTQ nonprofit, the Whitman-Walker Institute.

He was the lead author of one of just two systematic literature reviews to have been published from the much larger collection that WPATH commissioned from evidence-based-medicine experts at Johns Hopkins University, where he received his PhD in 2021. The paper, published in 2021, examined the impact of cross-sex hormone treatment on psychological outcomes and included in its analysis three studies about adolescents.

Among the more astonishing moments in his speech was the point when Baker theatrically mocked concerns about the potential long-term impacts of puberty blockers, as addressed by a 2022 New York Times article. He dismissed this as “concern trolling, both-sidesing.” He quipped, “You can just feel the pearls being clutched.”

This Substack features greater details from Dr. Baker’s speech, which is published in full at the top of this page.

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The speech

Following an admonishment that recording and photography were forbidden, Dr. Baker opened his speech by referencing the sour state of political affairs that the transgender movement faced. “I’m hopefully not going to be too much of a downer because, you know, as you know, there’s some stuff going on out there in the world,” he said. “We are in the middle of an unprecedented explosion of hatred directed at our communities.”