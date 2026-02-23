Dr. Loren Schecter, president elect of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, who testified as an expert witness for the plaintiff in the Fox Varian detransitioner civil trial. (Source: YouTube)

Last month, a jury in White Plains, New York awarded Fox Varian, 22, $2 million after she sued her psychologist and plastic surgeon for malpractice over the gender-transition mastectomy she received at age 16 and came to bitterly regret. The case made history of the first of its kind and as a potential bellwether of future civil trials over gender-transition interventions received by minors and what are often referred to as vulnerable adults.

I was the only reporter to attend the entire three-week trial in the New York State Supreme Court in Westchester County, covering the case for The Free Press. In my effort to document the trial, the transcripts of which remain under seal, I am zeroing in on the testimony of the two plastic surgeons who took the stand as expert witnesses. This is the second of three parts in that series, focusing on Dr. Loren Schecher, the head of gender-affirming surgery at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Dr. Schechter astonished the gender world by testifying on behalf of the plaintiff, in particular because he is the president elect of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, or WPATH.

Dr. Schechter on the Stand