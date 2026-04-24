Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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Francois (Korzibsky’s Ghost)'s avatar
Francois (Korzibsky’s Ghost)
1d

Can’t medical societies with a minimum of self respect simply ignore the trans mob and call it for it really is?

The USSR suffered Lysenkoism applied to food production, with tragic results: we do not have to suffer Lysenkoism applied to basic biology, which is a damning idiocy.

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
1d

Ok this is big. As a retired academic pediatrician, Pediatric Academic Societies is a research meeting unlike the American Academy of Pediatrics which supposedly represents practitioners. The fact that a panel consisting of SEGM members is even set to speak at PAS represents a huge change in the right direction because when I last attended it was already undergoing disgusting institutional capture on this issue. Some people found their brains again. Obviously the activists know that the more daylight on this issue the more people will understand how deep the medical scandal is.

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