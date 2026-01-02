"There Is a Vast Over-Inflation of What Testosterone Does": a Kinesiologist Casts Doubt on Sex-Based Athletic Differences

On January 13, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a landmark case about laws in Idaho and West Virginia restricting access to youth sports according to biological sex. (Here is my defense of the use of the term “biological sex” for anyone who does not care for it.) I read a new book coming out this month, Fair Game: Trans Athletes and the Future of Sports, which argues for what I would characterize as a radical inclusiveness for transgender athletes.

The book casts doubt on the power of testosterone on determining competitiveness in sports. It insists that sex is not binary. And it goes so far as to suggest that there shouldn’t even be sex segregation in sports at all. Here is a quote from the book that distills its central claims:

The prevailing cultural narrative that trans athletes pose a threat to cis athletes is harmful to trans athletes. There is no evidence that they are dangerous or hostile to their cis team-mates. The policies restricting trans athletes in the name of protecting cis athletes stem from the same sexist logic that created sex segregation in sports to begin with. They assume that cis women are weaker than cis men, that trans women have the same biological makeup as cis men, and that trans men have the same biological makeup as cis women, and so, trans men aren’t worth worrying about when they compete in men’s sports. Let’s have a better conversation about safety in sports that leads to more safety in sports for everyone.

I spoke with the book’s authors, Ellie Roscher, a writer and former college athlete, and Dr. Anna Baeth, a critical feminist scholar and cultural studies practitioner of sport who is the director of research at Athlete Ally. I hope you’ll give a listen to the video and share it.

Share

Here are a few show notes: