Dr. Joseph Serletti

This is the last of my series of articles going into depth about the historic detransitioner lawsuit that reached a $2 million verdict in White Plains, New York, at the end of January and that I covered for The Free Press. Given I was the only reporter to attend the entire trial, and given the records, including the transcripts, are sealed, my notes are the only way for the public to learn about the finer details of this important case.

In this piece, I’ll be examining the expert-witness testimony by Dr. Joseph Serletti, a plastic surgeon who testified on behalf of the defense and who is the chief of plastic surgery at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.

To recap, the trial concerned Fox Varian, 22, who sued her long-time psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, and plastic surgeon, Dr. Simon Chin, for malpractice for their respective roles in the gender-transition mastectomy she underwent at age 16. Ms. Varian had only first mentioned she might have a transgender identity a bit over a year before the December 2019 surgery. And she had only begun a social transition 11 months prior.

The bulk of the trial concerned Ms. Varian’s complex relationship with Dr. Einhorn, given he treated her for over two and a half years prior to the surgery. But the most interesting expert-witness testimony came from the contrasts between the two outside plastic surgeons who took the stand.

I previously covered the testimony of Dr. Loren Schechter, the head of the gender-affirming surgery program at Rush University Medical School in Chicago. Dr. Schechter stunned the gender world by testifying on behalf of the plaintiff, given he is the president-elect of World Professional Association for Transgender Health. And he further threw people for a loop by asserting on the stand that WPATH’s widely referenced trans-care guidelines, which the organization boldly entitles The Standards of Care (much to the irritation of the judge in this case), were not, in fact, the legal standard of care—at least where this case about pediatric gender-transition surgery was concerned. (For more on this apparent incoherence, I recommend a new essay in The Dispatch, by Joseph Figliolia, a very wise policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute.)

Dr. Serletti struck a striking contrast to Dr. Schechter in his C.V., manner and delivery alike. Both men were highly educated and accomplished in their shared field and had published widely. But unlike Dr. Schechter, who had published widely about transgender medicine in particular, Dr. Serletti has not published any papers about the field. Nor is he a member of WPATH. Despite this—or, I was inclined to wonder, perhaps because of it—Dr. Serletti was dramatically more eager to perform mastectomies on minors than Dr. Schechter. Whereas Dr. Schecter said that no more of 2 percent of his gender-transition-surgery patients were minors, Dr. Serletti reported that the overwhelming majority of the approximately 100 so-called top-surgeries he’d performed in a recent four-year period were on patients under age 18.

Dr. Schechter also came across as more grounded, confident and stalwart than Dr. Serletti, who had a more uncertain demeanor, appeared befuddled at times, and wavered under intense cross-examination by Ms. Varian’s attorney, Adam Deutsch, a partner at the White Plains firm Fiedler Deutsch. Dr. Serletti, however, got paid considerably more: $1,000 per hour to Dr. Schechter’s $650, plus $5,000 for his day in court. Usually, the jurors observed the trial impassively, but in response to this particular disclosure, one of the jurors looked quite agape.

