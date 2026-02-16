Pre-eminent plastic surgeons Dr. Joseph Serletti (left) and Dr. Loren Schechter testified as opposing expert witnesses in the Varian v. Einhorn detransitioner lawsuit in White Plains, N.Y., last month.

As you may know, I was the only reporter to attend the entirety of the recent three-week civil trial in White Plains, N.Y., that concluded with a detransitioner receiving a $2 million jury award. Fox Varian, 22, sued her longtime psychologist, Kenneth Einhorn, and her plastic surgeon, Dr. Simon Chin, for the respective roles they played in the gender-transition mastectomy she received at age 16. This medical intervention was meant to treat gender dysphoria. But, as I reported for The Free Press, Ms. Varian testified she came to bitterly regret the surgery, which she said had left her “disfigured for life.”

The lawsuit’s case file and court transcripts remain sealed. (I have published a number of the case files here, here and here, however.) The one other reporter who attended the trial, who was only there for part of it, took few notes. That means that my own furious notetaking—I typed hundreds of pages of transcripts during my time in the courtroom gallery—has produced the only record of this historic trial that the public might learn from. So I see it as my duty to keep informing everyone about the many important nuances of the case that have not yet been reported.

Today’s Substack is the first of three parts that will focus on the two plastic surgeons who testified as expert witnesses, Dr. Joseph Serletti and Dr. Loren Schechter. This first part is a relatively short summary of the most notable contrasts between these two men’s testimonies, including some of the revealing descriptions they provided of how they each approach operating on minors with gender dysphoria.

Part 2 will zero in on Dr. Schecher’s at-times stunning and potentially game-changing remarks on the stand. This included his testimony that he does not consider gender-transition surgery to be a means of preventing suicide. This assertion, which Dr. Schechter made multiple times during his several hours in the courtroom, undermined one of the central pillars of the pediatric gender transition movement: that such interventions are vital to keep adolescents from killing themselves. Ms. Varian’s mother, Claire Deacon, testified that Mr. Einhorn essentially browbeat her into consenting to a surgery she was always opposed to with threats that her daughter was at very high risk of committing suicide if she did not promptly receive the operation.

Westchester County, N.Y., area psychologist Kenneth Einhorn. (Source: https://lifestance.com/provider/psychologist/ny/yorktown-heights/kenneth-einhorn/)

Dr. Loren Schechter is the chief of gender-affirmation surgery at Rush University Medical School in Chicago. He shocked the gender world by testifying on behalf of the plaintiff in the Varian v. Einhorn trial, given he is also the president elect of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health. WPATH is a quasi-activist-medical organization that has gone to considerable lengths to assert itself as the go-to experts on transgender care, including in pediatric gender medicine. In particular, the organization has endeavored to establish its trans-care guidelines as the treatment bible in transgender medicine writ large.

And yet, Dr. Schechter’s own testimony characterized WPATH’s trans-care guidelines much more loosely, as a reference for physicians but not the official standard of care, at least in the legal sense.

In a medical-malpractice civil suit such as Ms. Varian’s, the most central questions for the jury include:

What was the standard of care for the medical intervention in question? (This can be boiled down to the question: What would a reasonable care provider have done in the circumstances?) Did the defendant depart from that standard of care? And if so, was that departure a substantial factor causing the plaintiff’s injuries pain and suffering?

The answers to the second and third questions were both “yes” on several counts, covering both defendants, in Varian’s trial. (I previously detailed all the jury questions and their precise responses.)

Dr. Simon Chin, a Westchester area plastic surgeon. (Source: https://health.usnews.com/doctors/simon-chin-27806)

Asked about the practical application of WPATH’s trans-care guidelines, Dr. Schechter testified: “They’ll cover most situations most of the time.” He continued: “They are designed to be flexible. And so what that means is a physician, surgeon, healthcare professional can and should use their medical judgment depending on the individual circumstances of the case.”

When Ms. Varian’s attorney, Adam Deutsch, asked Dr. Schechter whether WPATH’s guidelines, which, confusingly, are entitled The Standards of Care, amounted to the legal standard of care for the Varian case, Dr. Schechter replied: “The standard of care by which I’m evaluating this case is what a reasonable physician would do under the set of circumstances.” Referring to WPATH’s Standards of Care, Version 7, which was in place when Ms. Varian’s surgery took place in 2019, Dr. Schechter said to Mr. Deutsch: “The actual document you’re holding your hand—that is not considered the standard of care.”

WPATH’s Standards of Care “is not considered the standard of care.” —Dr. Loren Schechter, WPATH’s president elect

Later, when Dr. Chin’s attorney, John Bugliosi, asked Dr. Schechter why, if WPATH’s guidelines did not amount to the legal standard of care, they are called The Standards of Care, Dr. Schechter dryly replied: “I didn’t come up with that in 1979, I was 17 years old.”

Dr. Schechter’s effort to downplay the centrality of his own organization’s trans-care guidelines, at least as they apply to the legal notion of the standard of care, left me wondering this key question: Would his testimony undermine WPATH’s pre-eminence as authorities in caring for minors with gender dysphoria in particular—at least when it comes to gender-transition surgeries?

In Part 3 of this Substack series about the Varian trial, I will look more closely at Dr. Serletti, who is the chief of plastic surgery at Penn Medicine and testified on behalf of the defense. He was a much less confident expert than Dr. Schechter, both in his temperament and in his reported output as an academic in transgender medicine. Dr. Serletti wound up wilting under aggressive cross-examination by Mr. Deutsch, who is a partner at Fiddler Deutsch in White Plains.

What I found especially fascinating about Dr. Serletti and Dr. Schechter’s contrasting testimonies is how they provided a rare, on-the-record peek into the often highly secretive methods of top academic gender clinics.

Both these plastic surgeons work in well-resourced multi-disciplinary gender clinics, the type that are apparently fully up to snuff with WPATH’s recommendations that trans people receive robust wrap-around care. For minors in particular, this includes on-staff mental health professionals at both Rush and Penn who are apparently well trained in caring for gender dysphoric adolescents and assessing whether to refer them to plastic surgeons for gender-transition surgeries. These apparently well-oiled machines provided an imposing contrast to the ad-hoc team of Dr. Einhorn and Dr. Chin, neither of whom were experts in trans care and who never directly communicated outside of the three-paragraph referral letter the psychologist sent to the plastic surgeon.

Dr. Serletti in particular testified that he was able to put his full faith in the recommendations of his mental-health-professional colleagues when they referred a minor patient to him. He said he had never seen the need to call and follow up with any of them about their surgery-referral letters. This question was a crucial point in Ms. Varian’s trial, given Dr. Chin never called Dr. Einhorn to ask him about his rather messy and incomplete referral letter. (To read the letter, click here.)

Where Dr. Schechter and Dr. Serletti quite stunningly diverged was in the reported proportion of their gender-transition patients who were minors. Dr. Schechter, who reported having published widely in scientific journals on gender-transition surgeries, said he rarely conducted these surgeries in adolescents. Dr. Serletti, who said he had published no papers on gender-transition surgeries was not a member of WPATH, said his gender-transition surgeries were overwhelmingly in minors.

Specifically, Dr. Schecter said he had begun performing gender-transition surgeries in about 2000 and that they now comprised about 85 percent to 90 percent of his practice. Of the approximately 2,500 such surgeries he’d performed, he said that “probably 1 percent, perhaps 2 percent” were in minors. This amounted, he said, to “somewhere between 35 and 50, maybe a handful more,” such operations in minors, primarily mastectomies. He said he believed he had performed two vaginoplasties “on individuals who are 17, close to turning 18.” He further said he had performed mastectomies on three 14 year olds and that there wasn’t “an arbitrary line” for when was too young for such surgery in an adolescent. “It would be a case-by-case basis,” he said. “But 13 is not something I’ve done.” ( Leor Sapir of the Manhattan Institute has found documentation that youth as young as 12 and a half years old have undergone gender-transition mastectomies in the United States. About 1,000 such operations were performed on minors nationally during the years leading up to the imposition of state bans in over half the states.)

Dr. Serletti said he performed “over 100” gender-transition mastectomies over a recent four-year period, overwhelmingly in minors.

Dr. Serletti reported that he kept an Excel record of his cases, year by year. Over a recent four-year period, he said, he performed “over 100” gender-transition mastectomies. “The overwhelming majority” of those surgeries, he said, were in adolescents. Then came a telling moment when he apparently started to allude to President Donald Trump’s executive order from early in his second presidency seeking to end gender-transition surgeries and treatments for patients under age 19. But while Dr. Serletti was mid-sentence— “Until the presidential order…” he was saying—Mr. Deutsch objected and the judge, Robert S. Ondrovic, cut him off, asserting that politics were not to enter this trial. Then Dr. Serletti said of such surgeries, “That volume is way down now because of a change in my health systems policy in treating transgender patients.” This was evidently an allusion to Penn’s capitulation to the Trump administration on this matter. In May, Penn Medicine announced it would cease providing gender-transition surgeries to patients under age 19. According to a statement at the time by P.J. Brennan, Penn Medicine’s chief medical officer. this was “a result of current guidance established by the federal government.”

Another remarkable moment in the trial came just after Dr. Schechter finished his testimony. Mr. Ondrovic expressed his exasperation that WPATH had given its guidelines the formal title The Standards of Care. He criticized WPATH for applying, he said, “an inaccurate title.” He continued: “The confusion is from WPATH, not from anybody in this room.”

