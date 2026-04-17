Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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ML's avatar
ML
13h

It is so strange, no? Here is a country whose healthcare system is ranked no. 1 according to the highly-regarded Legatum Health Index - see https://www.statista.com/statistics/1376344/care-systems-ranking-of-countries-worldwide/ - or is ranked no. 1 in happiness year after year - see https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/finland-is-named-the-happiest-country-in-the-world-for-the-ninth-year-in-a-row-180988388/. They NY Times reporter felt so despondent visiting their country that she had to finally make a ha-ha joke about the size of the coffee mugs (see https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/02/magazine/finland-happiest-country.html): "The next day I departed the most life-satisfied country on earth in a Finnair plane that hiccuped queasily until it reached cruising altitude. What awaited me back in New York? First there would be the airport taxi line, a reliable case study in misanthropy. Then a slow journey home on potholed expressways to an apartment with holes in the floor. Medical bills. Day care bills. On the other hand, large coffee cups." This is a country that has reduced homelessness by 75% since 2008 - see https://pulitzercenter.org/projects/transforming-lives-finlands-innovative-approach-homelessness. And yet, when it comes to transgender care, it has the gall to maintain national registers to track data, and bring empirical evidence into the debate. What's wrong with these people? Why can't they be more like us?

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Sandra Pinches's avatar
Sandra Pinches
20h

Thank you so much for your exceptionally timely and capable reporting on the Finnish Study. Obviously, no matter how excellent your coverage is, many advocates for GAC will refuse to accept the hard realities of outcome data. This is not surprising, since most of them have so much difficulty accepting the realities of human reproductive biology. Continue to mute and block them, it's one of the advantages of internet technology.

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