Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, a professor of adolescent psychiatry at Tampere University in Finland, is the author of a new study about youths attending gender clinics that is making waves.

Earlier this month, Finnish researchers published an analysis of national health records that found that the use of specialty psychiatric care, which they considered a proxy for serious mental health problems, surged among youth who underwent gender-transition interventions.

The study provoked a round of protestations and recriminations from advocates of pediatric gender medicine.

Prominent transgender activist and Substacker Erin Reed slapped one of her trademark “Fact check: false” red banners on the study, falsely asserting that its authors had claimed that gender care for youths doesn’t improve mental health outcomes. In a subtle but important distinction, the study authors did not use such causal language; they actually wrote that their analysis “does not support the suggested improvement in mental health after medical [gender reassignment] initiated during developmental years.” The researchers did, however, write: “It should be noted that in some individuals, medical GR appears to be linked to deterioration in mental health.”

Evan Urquhart reiterated previous claims that the Finns run a nightmarish gender-clinic system for young people. He flipped the study’s main conclusion on its head, blaming poor psychological outcomes on what he asserted was the gender clinics’ maltreatment of transgender youth.

When Mr. Urquhart first levied such claims in 2024, I sought a response from Dr. Riittakerttu Kaltiala, a professor of adolescent psychiatry at Tampere University, who was tasked with founding one of Finland’s two youth gender clinics in 2011. Dr. Kaltiala, who is the senior author of the new study, ultimately became one of the world’s leading skeptics of pediatric gender medicine. She dismissed Mr. Urquhart’s claims from two years ago as “rubbish.”

Additionally, an Australian epidemiologist who goes by the nom d’internet Health Nerd, Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz, wrote a scathing, if flippant and shallow, takedown of the Finnish study, deriding its authors for conducting “a largely pointless analysis that tells us nothing.” His key thesis was that the system that funneled youth into a gender clinic would also be highly likely to funnel them onwards to psychiatric care. He suggested that this structural bias would explain all of the increase in access of psychiatric care by those who underwent gender-transition treatment, rendering the variable “useless.”

Health Nerd and I subsequently got into it about the study on social media, to the point where I had to mute him on all platforms to keep from going insane from the gaslighting (he insisted I was a nitwit). My basic point was that Health Nerd critically missed the fact that in Finland, primary care services handle less serious mental-health problems. People are generally only referred to specialty psychiatric care if they have more severe mental health issues. Consequently, a referral to such a clinic comes baked in with information: the fact that the mental-health problem in question was not considered one that primary care could handle.

In his broadcast of Health Nerd’s takedown of the Finnish study, debunking podcaster Michael Hobbes betrayed a woeful lack of understanding of the nuances of the Finnish mental-health-care system.

Lastly, Dr. Laura Targownik, a Canadian clinician researcher wrote a long and detailed criticism of the Finnish paper on her Substack, The Data Driven Trans Doc. While she also critiqued the study’s outcome variable, overall, her criticisms were much more sophisticated than Health Nerd’s, as were Ms. Reed’s for that matter.

I published a Substack about the study the day it came out, April 4. And since then I’ve reported out an article for The New York Sun, which ran today and I encourage you to read. In that article, I delved into the strengths and limitations of the study. For my reporting, I sought detailed comments from Dr. Kaltiala as well as Mikael Landén, a coauthor of Sweden’s 2023 systematic review on pediatric gender medicine and a principal researcher in medical epidemiology and biostatistics at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

I encourage you to read my new article on this study in The New York Sun.

To try to flesh out people’s understanding of this study and to respond to some of the criticisms, I’m including below a full Q&A with both these Nordic researchers. I have tidied up the language ever so slightly to account for translation issues.

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Dr. Kaltiala

Is it fair to say that just by virtue of having contact with GIS [gender identity services—ie: the gender clinic] and undergoing GR [gender reassignment], the youth in the study cohort would be more likely to be referred to a specialist psychiatrist than someone in the general population, even if they had similar psychiatric comorbidity?

No. Specialist level psychiatric treatment is provided in case of severe mental disorders, and the need is assessed with national equity criteria that exist to maintain equal access across the country. Referrals to specialist level psychiatric services by different referring agents (such as primary care, GIS, occupational health, student health, private practitioners) are assessed similarly regardless of where they come from.

Some of the critics of this study have suggested that this supposed increased likelihood of receiving referrals due to attending a gender clinic would explain all of the increased contact with specialist psychiatry in the study cohort. Would it be fair to say that that is an exaggeration?

That is not a valid argument, see above. Referrals to specialist level psychiatric care are assessed similarly regardless of from where they come, and treatment is provided in case of severe mental disorders.

On the other hand, young people in Finland have several comprehensive health checks across developmental years where mental health issues are covered. Thus, psychosocial and mental health of all is routinely assessed at intervals. All would have been referred to psychiatric care if it turned out that there is such need. The control group’s mental health has been repeatedly considered.

For milder mental health issues there is counseling in primary health care, and in occupational and student health services, and people can of course access private services with their own resources. But our study focused on being in treatment in specialized psychiatric services, which means that we focused on severe psychiatric needs only.

We have looked at being in psychiatric treatment 2 years or more after the gender identity assessment. Even if the contact was initiated because of what was observed in the gender identity assessment, 2 years later any relatively temporary problem would have passed. Gender identity assessment is no direct route to specialist level psychiatric care even if some mild mental health issues were detected. Mild and moderate problems are treated in primary care. Specialist level psychiatry serves people with severe disorders, regardless of who refers them there.

One criticism of your study is that you relied on a binary question—did they see a specialist psychiatrist during the follow-up period or not?—that could have masked a wide variety of psychiatric comorbidity, and even might have included some people who only saw such a specialist once, but had no actual psychiatric comorbidity. What is your response to that criticism?

Such people exist who only see a psychiatrist once, even in specialist level care. That would be an interesting issue to research: What is so severe that gives you the access to specialist level service and makes you really go there, but then nothing more.

On the one hand, that (assumed) single contact could also be a single inpatient care episode. Inpatient care is only provided in most severe cases.

The GD individuals had needed much more intensive psychiatric care, not only been in contact but also more commonly in a very intensive/ long contact.

Do you have a sense of the breakdown of how many appointments people had among those who saw a specialist psychiatrist during the follow-up period?

Have not had a look. Maybe later.

Anyway, if a referral to specialist level psychiatric care is accepted, it indicates more than psychosocial difficulties or desire to deepen self-understanding.

Why, in both this study and your 2024 suicide study, did you decide to use as your control group age-matched individuals from the general population, as opposed to directly comparing the GR+ [people who went to the gender clinic and underwent gender reassignment] and GR- [people who went to the gender clinic but did not undergo gender reassignment] groups with one another?

General population controls are the baseline. We cannot say that any health issue is or is not “common” or “more common” among people with GD if we do not compare to same age general population controls. To the best of our knowledge hardly any earlier studies have directly compared mental health issues in people with GD to the situation in the same aged population at large.

Is there anything you want to say about your own experience observing adolescents and young adults undergoing GR? Did this study essentially confirm your observations of many youths getting worse while on such treatment?

Yes, indeed. It was due to our initial observations in the clinical work that made us see the need for more systematic and large-scale research. We first observed that the young people who contacted GIS presented with a much greater psychiatric morbidity than what literature allowed to expect. Soon we noticed that those who proceeded to medical GR did not thrive, even if the theoretical assumption had been that medical GR would resolve mental health and psychosocial difficulties. These observations have been reported in our earlier papers. This is why scientific research is necessary.

You suggest that Finns’ attitudes towards trans identity in young people improved during the study period, undermining the minority stress theory. Do you have any documentation of that?

This can be concluded for example from public discussions in the media and social media, rise of and great support to Pride movement across organizations, legal initiatives, visibility of sexual and gender minority issues in various contexts, students’ movements, adolescents’ increasing diversity of self-expression and their testimony in contexts where they meet (school, health and social care) professionals.

How do you respond to common claims that you are anti-transgender and have long had a stubborn bias against people undergoing GR?

Such claims are presented in order to defame me and, through that, belittle the value of my team’s research findings. I do not have bias against people undergoing GR and I am not anti-transgender. I am concerned that medical interventions should always be evidence based. There has to be evidence that medical interventions produce their expected effects. Medical GR in minors has been motivated by assuming that it brings along improvement in mental health, functioning and quality of life. Our research suggests the these are not obtained.

Some people may indeed benefit from medical GR. But one size does not fit all. Many adolescents who are distressed about their gender need other interventions more urgently, for example appropriate treatment of severe psychiatric disorders. We should not provide medical GR to such young people who are unlikely to benefit from it, or who might even be harmed. Identity development is still in process during adolescent years.

“I do not have bias against people undergoing GR and I am not anti-transgender. I am concerned that medical interventions should always be evidence based. ” —Dr. Kaltiala

When did Finland start to sharply restrict youths’ access to GR, and for what age range did these restrictions apply?

National guidelines, cautious compared to international developments, came in 2020.

Do you have any figures that give a sense of how long after the first visit to the gender clinic, ie: the index date, youths typically start GR?

The assessment takes place during about a year, after that if appropriate.

Why do you think there was such a vast disparity in the pre-index-date use of specialist psychiatry between the GR- and GR+ groups?

Severe psychiatric morbidity during the gender identity assessment may be a contraindication for proceeding to medical GR. It often complicates identity formation and may also reduce capacity to make balanced decisions about irreversible interventions. Those who had such severe psychiatric issues during assessments usually had a long psychiatric history form much earlier than the time of contacting the GIS.

Why did you choose specialist psychiatry as your outcome variable as opposed to any number of other variables? Was it partly because you already had that data on hand from your suicide study? Or did you think this was the most reliable variable you could get?

Information routinely entering the nationwide health care registers in Finland, as well as in the other Nordic countries, is comprehensive and reliable and suffers no loss to follow-up. These registers are used a lot in a variety of epidemiological research regarding diseases of different types. It is important that such information is used to produce knowledge that guides service development and health policies.

Why did you not also factor in the date of the start of GR in your analysis?

If this question relates to whether the GR had already influenced the lives of those treated, I point out that having special reimbursement for masculinizing / feminizing hormonal treatment indicates in itself that hormone treatment had been in use for at least a year (because this special reimbursement is granted after the treatment has been initiated and balanced, after using it for a year).

If this refers to secular trend, then this is why we controlled for both index year and birth year. Times (psychosocial environment) may have changed and younger cohorts may be different from older, but timing effects can be controlled in multivariable models.

Is it possible that some of the specialist psych care that GR+ patients accessed was related to stress from a long delay in obtaining GR treatment?

No, life stress alone is not a reason to be treated in specialist level psychiatric services.

Are there reasons why you didn’t control for more variables, such as socioeconomic status, or other major differences between the GR- and GR+ groups?

Everything cannot be in one study. The present findings will give rise to new questions.

In the future, what type of follow-up research could build upon your findings and reach more conclusive findings?

Adding aspects and variables that researchers now think are missing.

What conclusions should people either not draw from your paper or be especially cautious about concluding?

That everything would now be solved. There is always room for more details. Medical science has to pursue to accumulate knowledge and reflect upon current practices in light of accumulating knowledge.

Our findings suggest that the hopes—or even promises—of positive effects of medical GR on mental health in young people have been exaggerated. However, there are people who can have better life with medical GR, sometimes even when initiated during developmental years. Treatment decisions should be based on careful and comprehensive assessment, and our findings pinpoint that medical GR during developmental years is better used with caution.

“Our findings suggest that the hopes—or even promises—of positive effects of medical GR on mental health in young people have been exaggerated.” —Dr. Kaltiala

How confident are you that baseline differences between GR groups don’t explain your findings?

As can be seen in cross-tabulations presenting simple percentages, those who proceeded to medical GR had less psychiatric morbidity before assessments and interventions than those who did not proceed to medical GR. But in the end, both groups similarly had greater illness burden than the controls, and percentages were in the same range. Psychiatric morbidity increased in the first group (GR+) and remained on the same level in the latter (GR-).

In the multivariable models we looked at the risk (Hazard ratio) of being in need for specialist level treatment in 2 years or later from baseline. (Please note that in some, this “later” was even 20 years later; average follow-up was 5-6 years and maximum over 20.) Cox regression models account for differences in follow-up times, and we controlled for a both timing of contacts (in case changing societal attitudes over time would play a role here) and year of birth (because the “youth mental health crises” has evolved since 1990’s, younger cohorts could have more mental health issues) as well as baseline morbidity.

Dr. Landén

Mikael Landén

How would you characterize this study’s methodology, including its strengths and weaknesses?

The strengths are obvious:

1) the large and representative cohort with minimal (if any) loss of follow-up

2) the use of hard outcomes (psychiatric service use) as opposed to self- or clinician-rated symptoms prone to bias

3) the use of a matched control group

4) the relatively long follow-up as opposed to studies lasting 6-12 months.

There are also weaknesses. We do not know the reasons why participants had psychiatric contacts. The supplement lists ICD-10 diagnostic groups but these are broad. I wonder why they did not present more granular data. They present between-group analyses. But adding within-individual analyses, that would have removed non-time-variant confounders, would have strengthened the paper. The large difference between those who proceed with medical treatment is confounded by indication, which the authors acknowledge. That is, they were likely selected for treatment because they had better mental health.

How well or poorly does the study demonstrate that young people who underwent gender reassignment may have subsequently developed worsening mental health?

It clearly shows that the psychiatric service use increased on a group level. When I saw the figures, the before-after change was so dramatic that I thought that they must have accidently included post GR care for gender dysphoria. But they write that they excluded that, so we have to accept that the descriptives are real. Although it stands to reason that this increase in service use correspond to worsened psychiatric health, there are some caveats. First, one possible cause for the increase is that patients are carefully screened for psychiatric disorders and therefore referred for treatment of co-morbid disorders. They claim that all children are screened in Finland, but that is not the same thing as being screened by mental health professionals. However, if that was a major issue, we should have seen the same increase in the GR- group, which we do not. Second, the limited granularity limits the interpretation. Are these contacts due to severe suicide attempts or brief psychotherapy? What are the actual underlying reasons for the increased use of services? We do not know that. Hence, I would cautiously say that these figures clearly demonstrate that the use for psychiatric services increase after GR, but the specific reasons and needs for this, as well as the severity of symptoms, are unknown and should be investigated further to give a clearer picture.

How well or poorly does the study demonstrate that gender dysphoria may have been an outgrowth of deeper psychopathology in young people?

The comparison before and after 2010 is interesting, where it is clear that psychiatric comorbidities have increased among those who seek care for GD [gender dysphoria]. It is also clear that psychiatric comorbidity is now present in half of subjects before they seek GD care. There is that eternal debate: is poor mental health the cause of GD? Or is GD the cause of poor mental health? It needs, however, not be either/or. The figures are certainly consistent with the notion that other mental health issues contribute to GD. Looking at these figures, it is clear that the pattern has changed from 2011. That makes it likely that poor mental health increases the likelihood of seeking care for GD for many children, perhaps because it offers an explanation for the suffering. But the notion that GD contributes to other mental health conditions could still be true for some.

“The figures are certainly consistent with the notion that other mental health issues contribute to [gender dysphoria].” —Dr. Landén

How does the study’s methodology compare with those of other major studies in this field, such as De Vries 2011 and 2014, Tordoff 2022 and Chen 2023?

They lay on opposite methodological spectrum. Both types of studies are important. Clinical studies (without going into issues with these specific studies, which have been done previously) have the advantage of studying severity of symptoms in many domains, deep phenotyping, and repeated measurements. But their weaknesses are small sample sizes, lack of control group, high attrition, rater bias. That is why these observational register studies are very important. But what you gain in sample size, low attrition and comparison group, you lose in details. For example, the exact timing of interventions. But to answer the limited question: how much psychiatric service is used before and after? Ruuska [the new Finnish study] is a much better study.

Some have argued that because the young people undergoing GR were in routine contact with psychiatry by virtue of being at a gender clinic, that this would have increased their likelihood of then receiving a referral to a specialist psychiatrist, rendering appointments with such a psychiatrist meaningless as an outcome measure. What are your thoughts on that criticism?

I alluded to that above. I think that criticism is partly valid, but not fatal. Having contact with gender service can increase detection and referral. Therefore, one should not uncritically read the outcome as a pure proxy for psychiatric deterioration. Other factors may partially explain the effect. But in Finland, specialist psychiatric treatment requires referrals and a level of severity beyond counseling. Also, the contact distribution suggests that this was not just one-off events. So while the criticism weakens causal and severity interpretations, I do not agree that it renders findings meaninglessness. Again, if the outcome is read as “increased specialist psychiatric care burden” rather than direct proof of worsening psychopathology, the paper clearly shows that to be happening.

Another criticism of the paper is that it relies on a binary question: whether they had a specialist psychiatric appointment or not. That might include a wide range of appointment numbers, including only one appointment. Thus, it might inaccurately characterize a number of the youth as having been in heavy psych care when they only went once.

Well, it is of course true that one consultation is not the same thing as several. And I agree that using the binary outcome blunts nuances. That could have been analysed in more detail, which would have added important information. But having said that, the important thing is that they compare both with a control group and before and after GR. In addition, they did reported lifetime contact counts in categories, showing much heavier overall psychiatric service use in the GD cohort than controls.

The study doesn’t state when the youth started GR and instead just picks 2 years after the index date for the start of its follow-up period, which might include a time when youth were still waiting for GR or were only in the early phases of it.

Yes, that is a limitation. It is a crude pragmatic rule. It might be because they lacked ways to reliably set a date for GR. It means that data are derived from “later in the pathway” rather than cleanly after GR started. It does not invalidate the data, but it adds a bit of unknown noise.

What are your thoughts about why there might have been such a wide disparity in baseline specialist psych use between the GR+ and GR- groups?

The most obvious is selection. They note that severe psychiatric morbidity may be a contraindication for GR, so GR− groups are enriched for patients with more severe psychiatric issues.

“The study, in my view, does not prove that psychiatric health deteriorates, or in which way…But it certainly does not suggest an improvement of mental health after GR either.” —Dr. Landén

What conclusions should people either not draw from this paper or be especially cautious about concluding?

This paper is persuasive with respect to service use. And in that respect, GR clearly increase psychiatric service use. This is important information that should be taken seriously. But although it is consistent with worsening psychiatric health, it is difficult to prove causality in observational studies. The study, in my view, does not prove that psychiatric health deteriorates, or in which way, for the reasons I outlined above. But it certainly does not suggest an improvement of mental health after GR either.

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, The Guardian, NBC News, The Free Press and The New York Sun. I have also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic and The Nation, among many others. Follow me on Twitter: @benryanwriter and Bluesky: @benryanwriter.bsky.social. Visit my website: benryan.net