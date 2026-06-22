Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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HD's avatar
HD
2dEdited

Thank you as always for continuing to investigate and share these stories. As a parent of a 20 y/o trans identified natal daughter (who has been on testosterone for 2 years after a 30 minute visit to a clinic under the informed consent model) who has to remain stealth at the moment in order to maintain connection with her, I am continually grateful to those who are open with these painful narratives and the carelessness with which the kids have been treated -- and to you for asking the questions and laying the accounts out with both journalistic integrity and care. I yearn for the day when I feel free enough to share our own family's experiences with the "professionals" we have encountered. I know I am far from alone.

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Dr. Karla Solheim, MD, FACOG's avatar
Dr. Karla Solheim, MD, FACOG
2d

Absolutely egregious, thank you as always for your outstanding reporting, Ben.

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