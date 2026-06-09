Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Filk's avatar
Filk
2dEdited

I’m not the first to point this out but as a child of the 80’s and 90’s the large psychosocial issue of the day for girls was eating disorders and cutting. To the extent there was heavy social pressure abetting these disorders it remains remarkable that health care providers who lived and grew up through the same period completely forget this phenomenon and the cohort that was most representative when diving head first into, what I call, genderology.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Benjamin Ryan and others
Te Time's avatar
Te Time
2d

How many are on SSRI’s?

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture