Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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TrackerNeil's avatar
TrackerNeil
3dEdited

I get that this whole topic is filled with uncertainty, but I don't understand what the AMA is trying to achieve. The organization is not walking back its previous statement; it's denying it ever made such a statement. There's something Trumpian about unshamefacedly denying you said something everyone heard you say, and that was well reported for a month and a half before you actually started to deny it.

As with Trump, there is a core of true believers who will accept anything they need to accept in order to keep the dream alive, and maybe THAT'S what is behind the AMA's thinking.

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Filk's avatar
Filk
3d

I’m starting to understand the cause of this eye twitch I’ve developed circa 2015.

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