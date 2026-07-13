Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, principal investigator of the NIH-funded Trans Youth Care Study, with a young patient. (Source: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/demand-clinicians-transgender-youth)

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The nation’s premier long-term study of gender-transition interventions for youths apparently saw its National Institutes of Health funding end during the past year, according to government records. Since receiving its first award in 2015, the study authors benefitted from some $10 million in taxpayer funds from the NIH. But to date, the team has produced papers documenting no more than two years of follow-up after youths were put on puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones.

With the NIH funding apparently gone, the study’s leaders may be compromised in any efforts to publish new papers documenting longer periods of follow-up—publications that might satisfy the impatience of critics who have noted that a decade has passed since the study launched but that such promised long-term results are glaringly absent.

Some of the delays have been intentional as the study authors have shrunk beneath a glaring spotlight. The leaders of this ambitious research endeavor, known as the Trans Youth Care Study, were subject to scathing criticism by Congressional Republicans in particular after The New York Times reported in 2024 that the investigators had slow-walked publishing a paper about puberty blocker use among minors for political reasons. The conservative lawmakers asserted that taxpayers had a right to see the fruits of the research they had effectively paid for.

A source with a history of connection to the study who requested anonymity to speak freely has told me the Trans Youth Care Study was, in fact, always lacking in sufficient financial resources to conduct the complex data analyses necessary to produce the academic papers it promised the public. Given the uncertain state of the field of pediatric gender medicine, including the closure of the pediatric gender clinic at one of the four academic medical centers where the study has been conducted, this raises the question of how the lead investigators behind the study will support the work necessary to document longer periods of follow-up.

The study was awarded the NIH grant in 2015 and began recruiting patients the following year at:

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

University of California, San Francisco

Lurie Children’s in Chicago

Boston Children’s Hospital.

The study ultimately recruited 95 youths who were prescribed puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria and, in a separate study arm, 316 youths who received cross-sex hormones for the same purpose.

Details about the Trans Youth Care Study from the NIH website: https://reporter.nih.gov/search/OPTb_4f5-kOe2wU2YYzolA/project-details/10615754

The study was initially slated to document two years of follow-up among these two cohorts, and then was ultimately tasked with documenting up to an additional four years of follow-up, according to the NIH web page on the grant.

In a later phase, the study authors sought to recruit two additional cohorts of youth of color, given the notable lack of racial diversity in the initial cohorts, including 89 youths for the puberty blocker study and 110 youths for the hormones study. It remains unclear what became of that particular pursuit and whether any papers will ever be published about such youth. The team has not apparently published any documentation indicating they successfully recruited these cohorts. It is possible they tried and were unable to find enough participants, given how much commonly youth of color present at gender clinics. As I observed from my recent investigation for Compact magazine of videos of World Professional Association for Transgender Health conference sessions, overall, pediatric patients seeking gender-transition interventions appear to be overwhelmingly white.

The Trans Youth Care Study is led by Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who is arguably the nation’s most prominent, and prolific, pediatric gender medicine physician. Trained as a pediatrician, she long led the pediatric gender clinic at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, until the hospital closed the clinic a year ago in the face of threats from the Trump administration of pulling Medicaid and Medicare funding from any hospital that provided gender-transition interventions to minors.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy is now in private practice at a separate gender clinic in the Los Angeles area. She is among the leading voices arguing against the use of psychosocial assessments to determine whether youths should be put on gender-transition drugs. In 2024, she was sued by a former patient to whom she prescribed puberty blockers on the first appointment without referring the girl for a psychosocial assessment.

After increasing impatience from critics of pediatric gender medicine, the Trans Youth Care Study finally produced a tent-pole paper, known as Chen et al, in 2023 documenting the first 24 months after 315 youths were prescribed cross-sex hormones. The study authors concluded that treatment “improved appearance congruence and psychosocial functioning.” Pediatric gender medicine advocates touted the study as solid evidence of the efficacy of these treatments.

Journalist Jesse Singal, however, published scathing criticism of the paper, which he concluded “doesn’t really tell us much of anything.” The paper, which absent a control group could not prove the causality that the authors’ language suggested in their conclusion, documented only mild mental-health improvements that were limited to the biological girls.

When Dr. Olson-Kennedy initially presented 12-month findings from the study at a 2021 conference of WPATH’s U.S. arm, USPATH, I previously reported:

She theorized that this disparity was a result of the fact that estrogen takes longer to have an effect on the body than testosterone and that the natal boys would therefore catch up. And yet, the two-year data, published in 2023, did not show such a catch-up; the sex-based disparity in outcomes remained.

Here is a clip from that presentation:

Critics have zeroed in on the fact that two of the participants prescribed cross-sex hormones died by suicide during the study—after they had been prescribed the drugs that have been widely touted, including by Dr. Olson-Kennedy, as “life saving.” The study authors have done little to examine these deaths and to reflect on how they square with the argument that these drugs are an effective means of preventing suicide.

In October 2024, The New York Times triggered a firestorm of criticism of Dr. Olson-Kennedy after the paper reported that she had delayed publishing the long-awaited paper documenting follow-up of youths put on puberty blockers, citing political reasons. This prompted a group of Republican Senators to launch an inquiry into the delay, criticizing what they characterized as a lack of transparency by the study’s investigators. In a December 2024 letter to the NIH director, they stated that while they opposed gender-transition interventions, “taxpayers have the right to know the outcomes of the research they fund, particularly when the intervention studied has life-altering impacts.”

This 2024 Times article triggered an avalanche of criticism of Dr. Olson-Kennedy, including from Congressional Republicans.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy later asserted that the Times had mischaracterized her words. Audio from the interview in question was later published in the Times’ multi-part podcast series about pediatric gender medicine, The Protocol, which was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in audio reporting.

As I have reported, in her 2021 USPATH presentation, Dr. Olson-Kennedy expressed eagerness to publish findings from the Trans Youth Care Study, asserting that doing so would help the pediatric gender medicine cause. By by her 2023 appearances at the conference, she had changed her tune, and reflected ruefully on the extreme scrutiny their research was under and the extraordinary care she and her colleagues had to observe in drafting papers they knew their ideological opponents would comb for details to leverage against them.

Dr. Olson-Kennedy finally released findings from the puberty blocker study in a pre-print in May 2025. Overall, the study found that the mental health of the participants didn’t change much while they were on the drugs. The study authors essentially said that this was a generally mentally well group of youths when they started and they simply stayed that way. Mr. Singal was particularly critical of this characterization, pointing out that the study authors themselves had previously characterized these drugs as lifelines for youths facing dire mental health crises related to their gender incongruence.

The Trans Youth Care Study was apparently always slated to see its NIH funding run out by January 31, 2026 at the latest. Archived editions of the NIH page devoted to the grant pointed to that end date even before the start of the second Trump administration. However, a separate page devoted to the grant, run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, of which the NIH is a division, put the end date at July 31, 2025. That page indicates that the grant was formally terminated on September 17.

The TAGGS page on the Trans Youth Care Study: https://taggs.hhs.gov/Detail/AwardDetail

Immediately after retaking the White House, President Donald Trump presided over sweeping cancelations of NIH grants related even tangentially to transgender people, and to gay people as well. This prompted litigation that restored many of the canceled grants and appears to have boxed in the administration. However, the White House Office of Management and Budget has proposed a radical new system that would grant it unprecedented and essentially unfettered power to cancel federal grants. The comment period for this proposed new system ends today; comments have been overwhelmingly negative. If the new system went into place, it would launch in the fall and would at least in theory circumvent grantees’ efforts to sue over canceled grants. But the new system itself is expected to be subject to litigation.

So while it is unclear whether the Trump administration simply allowed the Trans Youth Care Study’s funding to lapse or outright canceled it, it is evident that the climate for any additional extension of federal funding for this research endeavor is forbidding to say the least. The study authors had previously secured a grant extension around 2020.

This forbidding environment speaks to a certain hypocrisy among Republican lawmakers. At least in the state houses, conservatives have leveraged the weak evidence base behind pediatric gender medicine as fodder for their successful campaign to pass laws banning the associated practices. But unlike in the Nordic nations and the United Kingdom, which have largely limited provision of these medical interventions to tightly controlled research settings, the U.S. response, highly guided by politics, has been to leverage brute political force to simply wipe this medical field off the map rather than to permit limited study of these controversial practices.

“HHS continues to fight to protect America’s children from irreversible harm outlined in the Department’s peer-reviewed report,” Emily G. Hilliard, an HHS press secretary told me in an emailed statement, referring to the report the Trump administration commissioned from a team of nine coauthors last year about pediatric gender medicine; the report concluded that even studying gender-transition interventions in minors does not represent an ethical balance of risk versus benefits. “These detrimental procedures do not meet professionally recognized standards of health care, and practitioners who perform sex-rejecting procedures on minors would be deemed out of compliance with those standards.”

None of the study’s principal investigators responded to a request for comment.

It remains uncertain when and whether Dr. Olson-Kennedy and her colleagues will produce papers documenting more than two years of follow-up after youths were prescribed gender-transition drugs. The source I spoke to who has intimate knowledge of the study told me that the investigators were always lacking in sufficient financial resources to produce papers on long-term follow-up. Lurie Children’s in particular, the source told me, provided some of the necessary resources to help the team conduct the necessary analyses.

The closure of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ gender clinic knocks out one of the four pillars of the study. Lurie Children’s, for its part, has stopped prescribing gender-transition drugs to new minor patients and has paused its gender-transition surgery program. But UCSF and Boston Children’s have apparently held firm in maintaining their gender clinics amid the Trump administration’s wrath toward this field. As for Boston Children’s as a source of ongoing support of the Trans Youth Care Study, 2024 testimony from an employment-discrimination lawsuit waged against the hospital by psychologist Amy Tishelman, who worked in the hospital’s gender clinic and was previously an investigator on the Trans Youth Care Study, suggested that the hospital did not prioritize research documenting long-term follow-up of patients who had received gender-transition drugs.

At least in theory, this leaves UCSF and Lurie as the two remaining institutions most likely to help support the analyses necessary to produce papers on longer-term follow-up.

In 2025, Dr. Olson-Kennedy was the lead author on a paper that was a successor to Chen. But the new publication did not document a longer follow-up period. It looked at different measures—the link between mental health outcomes and “appearance congruence”—of the same two years of follow-up as the previous paper.

In her 2021 USPATH presentation, Dr. Olson-Kennedy noted that the team was collecting follow-up data up to five years after starting youths on gender-transition drugs. This included analysis of youths who had started in the puberty-blocker study and then moved on to hormones.

“Stay tuned!” Dr. Olson-Kennedy said.

Five years later, the public is still waiting.

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, NBC News, The Free Press, UnHerd and The New York Sun. I have also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Guardian and The Nation, among many others. Follow me on X: @benryanwriter. Visit my website: benryan.net