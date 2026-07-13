Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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Alexander C. Baker, J.D.'s avatar
Alexander C. Baker, J.D.
1dEdited

We know that Olson-Kennedy and the other three original Principal Investigators—Rosenthal, Garofalo, and Chan—obtained NIH Grant No. R01HD082554 ("The Impact of Early Medical Treatment in Transgender Youth," $9,665,715 to Children's Hospital Los Angeles as prime grantee) fraudulently because the record shows they secured federal funds by representing that the study would produce "rigorous scientific evidence on the impact and safety of early treatment," while knowing the study was designed so that it could not do so. The fraud was not an afterthought or a later cover-up; it was built into the study's architecture at the outset and then carried forward through every annual draw of funds and every renewal.

The most telling evidence comes from before the PIs ever sought the money. In August 2014, the four original investigators solicited and obtained two written "ethics" opinions—one from WPATH's own Ethics Committee, signed by its President and its Medicine and Research Committee chair, and one from Wylie Hembree, the Chair of the Endocrine Society's Clinical Practice Guideline task force. Each opinion declared that a randomized controlled trial with an untreated control arm would be "unethical." These letters are the documented origin of the PIs' deliberate decision to build the study without a control group—the very design that is the recognized gold standard for testing whether a medical intervention is safe and effective. The investigators specifically contemplated the rigorous design, were told in writing that such a trial was the means by which the open questions "can be resolved," procured written opinions to justify setting it aside, and then represented to NIH that the resulting control-less study would nonetheless yield rigorous scientific evidence of impact and safety.

The Hembree letter is doubly damning. In the same document that declared the controlled experiment off-limits, it conceded that clinical studies of pubertal suppression "do not exist in populations designated in your proposal"—an admission, from the chair of the very guideline body the investigators invoked as authority, that the evidence base for the intervention in the target population was absent at the project's inception. That concession cannot be reconciled with the representations later made to NIH and the public that the interventions rested on a sound evidence base. It also exposes the core contradiction: a study funded on the premise that the outcomes were unresolved cannot, in good faith, have been justified in its own ethics file on the premise that the answers were already "demonstrated." Whichever representation is true, the other is false, and that contradiction is itself the proof of knowledge as to all four PIs.

The founding misrepresentation then carried straight through the life of the grant. In the late-2023/early-2024 competing renewal application—approved on January 29, 2024 and generating $953,807 in further disbursements—the grantee represented that "early results have demonstrated a positive trend regarding mental health response to gender affirming interventions." Roughly nine months later, on October 23, 2024, lead PI Olson-Kennedy told The New York Times, on the record, that she had withheld publication of the two-year mental-health data from the puberty-blocker cohort because she did not want the work "weaponized," and that the data in fact showed mental health "largely unchanged." That admission against interest both exposes the renewal's "positive trend" claim as false and defeats the certified intent to publish findings under the NIH Public Access Policy.

Two further admissions close the loop on knowledge and falsity. In sworn litigation testimony in Montana, Olson-Kennedy took the position that the efficacy of the interventions is "well-established"—a claim logically irreconcilable with the renewal's representation to NIH that the evidence base remained "scant" and that further federal funding was "imperative" to build it. And in a 2019 sworn deposition she testified that there is no objective test for gender identity, that a patient's self-report can be mistaken, and that she did not know what the word "falsifiable" means—testimony establishing, at a minimum, reckless disregard for the truth of her repeated certifications that the research would produce "rigorous scientific evidence." Taken together—the deliberate exclusion of a control arm at inception, the contemporaneous concession that the evidence did not exist, the demonstrably false "positive trend" statement in the renewal, the public admission of data suppression, and the sworn contradictions on efficacy and methodology—the record establishes that the PIs obtained and kept these federal funds through knowing misrepresentation rather than good-faith scientific judgment.

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
1d

Should have said first--thank you for finding all of this out and telling us about it!

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