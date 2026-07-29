'More Hair, Less Hair, Larger Boobs, Less Boobs, No Boobs' How the 'Embodiment Goals' Premise Is Taking Over Youth Gender Medicine

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There is an interesting undercurrent beneath the World Professional Association for Transgender Health conferences wherein presenters might never question the basic tenets of pediatric gender medicine itself, but they are more than willing to vocally undermine and challenge WPATH as an institution. Among the more radical of the pediatric gender medicine advocates, those who have been pushing colleagues to liberalize their practices even as the field at large has been subject to an onslaught of criticism and political scorn for allegedly being reckless, this often means openly criticizing WPATH’s treatment guidelines as egregiously cautious and conservative.

You see this in Canadian transfeminine jurist Florence Ashley, who has been the most outspoken and radical force in the movement to deconstruct gatekeeping around gender-transition interventions for minors. Despite presenting at a WPATH conference (in which she railed against gatekeeping), she has since made abundantly clear that she loathes the institution itself. “Half of us hate WPATH,” she posted on Bluesky earlier this year in opposition to the notion in my reporting that the presenters are at least de facto representatives of the organization.

The conference presentation in this particular Substack, posted above, is from the 2022 WPATH conference. It was inspired by the presenters’ collective concern about the adolescent chapter in WPATH’s Standards of Care, Version 8, known as SoC 8, which had emerged in draft form earlier in the year and was published just days before the conference.

It is abundantly clear that the team was pushing the field toward treatment on demand for minors. Like Ms. Ashley, they are suspicious of anything that reeks of gatekeeping and that mighty delay access to gender-related medical interventions. In a telling turn of phrase, they expressed disdain toward what they labeled as “adultism bias,” lamenting that restrictions that have been removed from adult trans care of late have since been placed on minors. This term appears to advocate for the legal notion of the mature minor—that people under 18 are capable of making life-altering medical decisions.

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Given this team is on the bandwagon of disparaging psychosocial assessments for minors seeking gender treatments, it should come as no surprise that they routinely advocated for conceiving of these treatments as in service of young people’s “embodiment goals,” rather than to treat gender dysphoria or related mental-health problems. Some version of the term was uttered two dozen times during the hour-long conference session.

Treatment, they said, could be paused or stopped at any time. They did not acknowledge that these treatments nevertheless can cause permanent changes to the body, such as a deepened voice among natal girls.

The session was prerecorded, so the presenters were working under the assumption at the time, based on the pre-released draft of the guidelines, that the SoC 8 would retain all age limits on gender-transition interventions. Those limits were controversially removed the day the guidelines were published. But the authors did maintain a recommendation against minors receiving phalloplasties. On that point, the team in this video still scoffed at such an obstacle. Meanwhile, this is a disfiguring operation that requires taking a substantial sample of flesh from the forearm and thigh to make a faux phallus that lacks much of the basic form and function of a genuine penis. It has a remarkably high complication rate. But for this team, it’s a-okay to give one to a minor.

The session