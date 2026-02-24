Source: Grok

Medicaid spent over $100 million dollars on gender-transition treatments for minors from 2019 to 2023, according to a new analysis conducted by the Congressional Budget Office. The analysis indicated that a much larger proportion of minors took cross-sex hormones than took puberty blockers to treat gender dysphoria during this period. And yet the high cost of blockers meant that Medicaid, the public health insurance program for low-income Americans, spent over 20 times more money on those drugs than on cross-sex hormones for minors.

The analysis, which was published in a research letter in JAMA Pediatrics on Monday, reached strikingly similar conclusions about the age and natal-sex breakdown of the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones by minors compared with a 2025 paper examining the use of such medications by privately insured minors. The youth on Medicaid used these drugs at a somewhat lower rate overall compared with the privately insured youth, however.

Among those on Medicaid, by age 17, about 0.14 percent of natal girls were taking testosterone and about 0.06 percent of natal boys were taking estrogen during the 2019 to 2023 study period. By comparison, in the study about privately insured youth, which covered 2018 to 2022, the respective percentages of natal girls and natal boys taking cross-sex hormones by age 17 were about 0.14 percent and 0.08 percent.

The age breakdown of minors on Medicaid receiving hormone therapy (HT) or puberty blockers between 2019 and 2023, also divided according to whether youth were “assigned female at birth” (AFAB) or “assigned male at birth” (AMAB)

The very similar age breakdown in the 2025 paper on minors covered by private health insurance

According to the new study, spending on these drugs steadily increased during the periods in question, which immediately preceded state bans of the interventions going into place. Given other studies finding that use of such medications rose overall during this period, it is likely that the usage rates were higher at the end of the period than the rates these studies reported, given those figures represented an average across the respective study periods.

The new study found that the rate of gender-transition surgery among minors was low, at just 0.22 per 100,000 Medicaid recipients among those age 13 to 14 years old and 3.44 per 100,000 among those 15 to 17 years old. However, the authors did make a point that the rate among the older cohort was higher than previously reported in a 2024 Harvard research letter about which I have previously written critically, given how much it has misled the public about how common these surgeries are. That study found that the rate among 15 to 17 year olds was 2.1 per 100,000. In non-peer-reviewed 2024 analysis, Leor Sapir of the Manhattan Institute conservatively estimated that about 1,000 natal girls underwent gender-transition mastectomies annually in recent years.

Sapir added these caveats: “2023 data are incomplete, making it premature to conclude that a dip occurred that year, relative to previous years. Second, even the liberal estimates are an undercount, as the data are limited by two constraints: the procedures had to be covered by insurance, and patients had to have a preexisting diagnosis of gender dysphoria.”

For the new study, Jared Lane K. Maeda, an analyst at the Congressional Budget Office, examined data on 80,546 youth identifying at transgender and covered by Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP. He looked at data from 2019 to 2023. He identified gender-related services through a set of diagnostic and procedure codes that were validated in the 2024 Harvard research letter.

The average age of the youth in the new study was 14.1 years old and there were a cumulative 129,028 years of data on these minors, or an average of 1.6 years per youth. The study looked at puberty blocker and cross-sex hormones use for 8 to 17 year olds and for surgeries broken down by 13 to 14 year olds and 15 to 17 year olds. (Dr. Sapir’s analysis found that youth as young as 12 and a half years old have gotten gender-transition mastectomies.)

Overall, cross-sex hormones were used by 28.4 per 100,000 natal females 8 to 17 years old who were covered by Medicaid or CHIP and by 15.7 per 100,000 such natal males. Puberty blocker use was lower, at 6.9 per 100, 000 natal girls and 5.7 per 100, 000 natal boys.

These figures, partnered with those from the 2025 paper regarding privately insured youth, suggest that only a fraction of minors who undergo gender-transition treatment have their puberty blocked at the immediate onset of puberty.

The original premise of the field of pediatric gender medicine, founded by Dutch researchers in the late 1990s, was that minors could be routed into a cross-sex puberty and thus be better able to “pass” as the opposite sex and avoid the need for certain gender-transition surgeries. But these recent figures suggest that such treatment only applies to a fraction of the youth presenting at gender clinics. The bulk of youth are evidently natal girls who first go on testosterone when they are well into or finished with puberty.

Between 2019 and 2023, Medicaid spent the following on gender-transition interventions for minors:

$4,277,630 on gender-transition surgeries (likely overwhelmingly mastectomies)

$4,925,656 on cross-sex hormone treatment

$109,135,969 on puberty blockers

Total Medicaid spending was $118,338,255. The federal share of that spending was $72,256,952. Meaning that the remainder was shouldered by the states.

Between 2019 and 2023, CHIP spent the following on gender-transition interventions for minors:

$727,001 on gender-transition surgeries (likely overwhelmingly mastectomies)

$609,010 on cross-sex hormone treatment

$15,949,519 on puberty blockers

Total CHIP spending was $17,281,530. The federal share of that spending was $13,809,122. Meaning that the remainder was shouldered by the states.

As you can see from this breakdown by year, spending on gender-transition interventions for minors increased steadily from year to year during the study period. Although puberty blocker spending by Medicaid leveled off between 2022 and 2023. Some state bans were in place by that latter year.

I asked ChatGPT to draw charts of the year-by-year spending:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in December proposed a new rule that would bar federal funding not just for these types of gender-transition interventions for youths, but for any purpose for any hospital that provides them to youth under age 19. This and a previous executive order from President Donald Trump has led to parade of major hospitals shuttering their pediatric gender clinics since Children’s Hospital Los Angeles announced its own gender-clinic closure in June. This month, NYU Langone and Mt. Sinai each indicated they are instigating such closures in New York City.

In the new research letter, Dr. Maeda noted that the rates of prescription of cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers varied from state to state. “Lower utilization may be due to stringent standards of care,” he wrote. However, he also noted that the quality of data varies from state to state and that there may be under reporting.

The study is limited, Dr. Maeda also wrote, by its use of claims data, which might misclassify some youth as identifying as transgender.

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, The Guardian, NBC Newsand The New York Sun. I have also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic and The Nation. Follow me on Twitter: @benryanwriter and Bluesky: @benryanwriter.bsky.social. Visit my website: benryan.net