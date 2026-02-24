Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Johanna's avatar
Johanna
14h

Given the very high price of puberty blockers, I wonder if anyone has taken a look at their connection to the 340B program? In general 340B (which lets hospitals that take a lot of Medicaid buy drugs at cut-rate prices and use the difference to fund their clinics) provides a perverse incentive for hospitals to use the most expensive drugs. Not to mention some hospital chains have been caught using their 340B status to fund care in non-low-income areas.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Benjamin Ryan
Sarah Creich's avatar
Sarah Creich
15h

Great piece. Thank you for sharing this data. Given recent disclosures of massive Medicaid fraud in certain states, while you were preparing this piece I'm curious to ask...

• Did you get any sense that this spending data may be overstated in comparison to services actually rendered?

• Have payments been sufficiently scrutinized in order to rule out any fraudulent diversion of these Medicaid funds to some other entities than intended?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Benjamin Ryan and others
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture