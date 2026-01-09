Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Emmy Elle
I’m genuinely curious about how RBG would decide on the cases currently before the court

1 reply by Benjamin Ryan
Isobel Ross
I am an admirer of your journalism and your unstinting attempts at neutrality in your coverage of trans issues - a tough gig in these divisive times. I commend you on this excellent critique of journalists’ adoption of ideologically loaded terms such as Assigned Male At Birth.

Unlike you, however, I cannot bring myself to use the term “cis” in any way shape or form (I used to do so before the trans rights movement began to impinge so determinedly on women’s sex-based rights). I believe that use of the term “cis” allows the term “woman” to be appropriated by people who are not adult human females and that this is bad for women as a sex-based category. I will attempt to explain my reasons for adopting this stance.

I may be wrong, but I believe that legitimising the appropriation of the word “woman” opens the door (literally and figuratively) to males who wish to access spaces reserved for females - DV shelters, women’s prisons, changing rooms etc.

I don’t think that any males that I know (including, perhaps especially, those who identify as transgender), would dream of physically assaulting women. That said and possibly because most males are fundamentally decent people, I think it can be difficult for them to understand the vulnerability that most females experience when alone with males they don’t know. I am acutely aware that almost any male that I do know could quickly overpower and even kill almost any woman I know should they choose to do so. Thankfully they are socialised not to.

Still, on occasions when we have to walk alone at night, most females will feel anxious and many will spread their keys between their knuckles inside their coat pocket, in the (probably vain) hope that if they are attacked, they might be able to put up some sort of defence.

And I do understand that women are most vulnerable to violence in their own homes - from their intimate partners.

While I do believe that females are vulnerable in a way that males are not, I also understand that many males who identify as women are vulnerable in a way that other males are not and that society needs to find a way to manage that vulnerability. However females cannot and should not be expected to give up their own hard-won sex-based rights to accommodate this societal challenge. Another way must be found.

I’m sure my views will make some people who read them think I am a hateful bigot and that is something that does worry me. It just doesn’t worry me quite as much as the misappropriation of both language and spaces reserved for females.

