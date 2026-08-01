Jason Arday, a professor of sociology at Cambridge who has been accused of plagiarism and fabulism. (Source: https://www.aol.com/articles/academia-much-bigger-problem-plagiarism-124250000.html)

Cambridge sociology professor Jason Arday, who has been accused of considerable plagiarism in his academic work, gave an interview to The Times at the end of a scandal-plagued week in which swirling questions about his professional integrity have turned him into the next Stephen Glass. Arday, who became the youngest black professor at Cambridge at age 37 in 2023, insisted to the British news outlet that “what I am not is a liar.”

A key foundation to the lore surrounding Arday, which he has repeatedly stoked in interviews and other public statements dating back at least 16 years, is that at a young age he established lofty ambitions about raising money for charity and then beat even his own expectations by raising millions of pounds. By 2024, multiple sources, including a university that gave him an honorary degree and his Simon & Schuster Speakers Bureau bio asserted that he had raised £5.5 million. This figure was up from a claim he made in a 2021 speech that he’d raised £5 million.

And yet The Times reported Friday of Arday: “He said that he did not raise all the money for charity but was part of a syndicate of about 100 people, but when he spoke at events or to the press the coverage focused on him. Asked why he did not correct the narrative, he said: ‘Could I have ever guessed that somebody would literally comb through every single word I’ve ever said on that? There’s no way because I never, ever guessed I’d ever be in this position.’”

The Times interview. (https://www.thetimes.com/uk/education/article/jason-arday-university-cambridge-plagiarism-kwfk6sm6c)

I have done just that, scouring the available records to dredge up every available claim that Arday, journalists or other institutions have publicly made about his fundraising. These receipts demonstrate that for one, Arday’s claims about his lifelong goals for charity fundraising shifted dramatically between 2010 and the 2020s.

In 2010, when he was 24, he claimed to have established a goal when he was entering young adulthood of raising £100,000 by age 25 and £250,000 by age 50. A decade later, he had inflated this goal from his young adulthood to claim that he had sought to raise £1 million by age 40.

The claims of his actual fundraising tally escalated from “more than £100,000” according to a 2010 article about his purported feats as a long-distance runner, to £4.5 million for 80-plus charities per his TEDx bio in April 2021, to just over £5 million according to a 2021 talk he gave, to £5.5 million according to a 2024 speech he gave.

Once Arday became subject to extreme scrutiny over his academic honesty, the claims began to retract and hedge. Multiple institutions have recently made stealth edits to pages describing his achievements. Various posts including claims about his charity work have been pulled down.

Most intriguingly, his publisher was early to the party in conducting these quiet changes. Simon & Schuster edited his bio at some point between May 19 and July 24, 2025 to change the claim of his having raised £5.5 million pounds, changing it to an assertion that he had simply raised “millions of pounds,” according to the internet archives of the page. The august publishing house is putting out Arday’s memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things, next month. (I am reminded of the explosive scandal over James Frey’s A Million Little Pieces, in which his publisher was lambasted for confessing to Oprah Winfrey in 2006: “Traditionally, publishers have not done fact-checking and vetting.”)

Below is a complete roster of the receipts documenting the shifting stories about Adray’s charity work, complete with links to all the citations and screenshots. (If any of these links have gone dead since I have published this piece, please alert me.)

Hazard Ratio is a reader-supported Substack. Consider backing my work and becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you very much. —Benjamin Ryan

The Complete Receipts

2002-2010: The origin story and the first challenge

The 2010 JustGiving fundraising page for Arday’s assertion that he ran 30 marathons in 35 days, which is still live, claims that a visit to a homeless shelter when he was 17 inspired him to raise “£250,000 before the age of 50, which thanks too [sic] so many people I am well on my way to achieving.” He was 24 years old at the time and wrote: “In the last 3 years whilst at University we were able to put on several fundraisers which raised just under £4,000.” For the marathon challenge, he raised £6,285 all told, plus £1,045.77 in Gift Aid.

In a blog published in 2010 about his marathon challenge, which is on the internet archive, he said in a Q&A that he was inspired to engage in this awesome sporting feat because “I wanted to reach the target of £100,000 that I set myself at 17 before I turned 25.”

An Aug. 25, 2010 article in the Richmond & Twickenham Times about Arday’s assertion that he had completed 30 marathons in 35 days stated: “The sports-mad father of one has so far raised more than £6,000 for the homelessness charity Shelter and the Shooting Star Children’s Hospice.” Additionally, the article asserted: “In total, Mr Arday has raised more than £100,000 for charity since he began fundraising when he was 17.”

2011-2020: the quiet years

I could find no records of Arday making any claims about fundraising from 2011 to 2020. This is curious, because he would claim in 2024 that he participated in a number of ultra-marathons over a five-year period, raising over £5 million. Presumably these feats would have occurred at least partially during this period, so it is odd there is no record of them that I can detect.

Share

2021–2022: the first documented seven-figure claims

Arday’s TEDxLadbrokeGrove bio page, which is still live, and was first archived in April 2021, states: “Jason has a personal passion for raising money for charity – over £4.5 million pounds for 80+ national charities.”

In a 10-minute Zoom speech he gave to TEDxDurhamUniversity that was uploaded in September 2021, he stated: “My lifelong ambition was to raise £1 million for charity before I turned 40. And at 36, I’ve raised just over £5 million to charity.” The video was made private and removed from TED.com in July 2026 but is still available on the internet archive. In this video, the origin story of his visiting a homeless shelter shifted to when he was 18, rather than 17.

2023: the Cambridge appointment— the year the figure went mainstream

In early 2023, Arday was appointed his professorship at Cambridge. This generated considerable publicity. On March 21, 2023, Good Morning America reported that Arday “has worked with more than 70 U.K.-based charities over a 20-year period,” although did not specify the amount he had purportedly raised.

On July 11, The Guardian ran a profile asserting that “most importantly to him,” Arday had “raised more than £5m by doing charity work.”

In July 2023, Southampton Solent University’s announcement of the honorary doctorate it had bestowed upon Arday stated of him (according to a page archived in May 2025): “A prolific fundraiser, Professor Arday has raised over £5 million for 80 charities over an 18-year period.”

According to a May 2025 archive of this page: https://web.archive.org/web/20250519232013/https://www.solent.ac.uk/media-hub/news/social-commentator-presenter-and-public-speaker-awarded-honorary-degree

But by July 31, 2026, according to the internet archive, Solent edited the page such that it is now in line with what Arday had told The Times, asserting: “A prolific fundraiser, Professor Arday has raised over £5 million as part of several fundraising collectives for a host of charities over an 18-year period.”

The July 31, 2026 archive: https://web.archive.org/web/20260731131040/https://www.solent.ac.uk/media-hub/news/social-commentator-presenter-and-public-speaker-awarded-honorary-degree

The Telegraph on July 29 noted that Solent also removed references to his having run “300 miles in three days and 600 miles in six days.”

A Dec. 1, 2023 profile of Arday in The Cambridge Student stated: “Arday tries to take a step away from what he’s previously described as the ‘very selfish, very egotistical, very individualistic’ nature of academia. The ‘accent of charity is the centre of my identity and belies something greater than yourself’ – this sense of selflessness was drilled into him upon visiting a ‘homeless shelter for Christmas’ aged 18, raising over £5 million to date. ‘From poverty and struggle come necessity.’”

2024: £5m becomes £5.5m

A Feb. 15, 2024 announcement by the National Autistic Society that Arday would be a speaker at the society’s annual professionals’ conference stated: “In his spare time, Jason has been a prolific fundraiser; having raised over £5 million pounds as a part of several fundraising collectives for a host charities over an 18-year period, winning numerous prodigious fundraising awards.”

A June 25, 2024 profile of Arday for the Jacobs Foundation stated that he has “raised millions of pounds for charities.”

A July 19, 2024 announcement by St Mary’s University that Arday was receiving an honorary doctorate stated: “Jason, an alumnus of St Mary’s University, was presented the award in recognition of his contribution to academic life, his charity work, and the support he has given St Mary’s throughout his career.” The bio further asserted: “Supporting both local and national charitable causes, Jason has raised £5.5m for over 80 charities as a part of several fundraising collectives and teams, including one fundraising effort, which saw him run 30 marathons in 35 day [sic].” The bio made no mention that that latter event had raised just £6,285.

Arday’s Simon & Schuster Speakers Bureau bio page, which was first archived in July 2024 stated at that time: “Outside of academia, Arday has been a prolific fundraiser having raised over £5.5 million pounds for 80 national charities over an 20-year period. His fundraising achievements include running: 30 marathons in 35 days, 300 miles in 3 days and 600 miles in 6 days.”

The July 2024 archive page is password protected. This is the Sept. 10, 204 page: https://web.archive.org/web/20240910182849/https://www.simonspeakers.com/author/arday-jason/

The Sept. 10, 2024 page: https://web.archive.org/web/20240910182849/https://www.simonspeakers.com/author/arday-jason/

Today, his S&S bio page reads: “In his spare time, Jason Arday is a prolific fundraiser; he has been part of several fundraising teams that have raised millions of pounds for charity, winning numerous prodigious fundraising awards.” The specifics about how much money he has raised are gone and there is no longer any mention of the purported running feats. The new version was archived on July 24, 2025.

The current version of the Simon & Schuster page: https://www.simonspeakers.com/author/arday-jason/

At a ceremony in 2024 in which he received yet another honorary doctorate, this one from Anglia Ruskin University, a speech read aloud about him asserted: “And inspired by the notion of helping others, he has since gone on to raise more than £5.5 million for 70 different charities over a 20 year period.”

The speech further asserted: “In 2003, at the age of 18, Jason was both moved and disturbed by a visit to a homeless shelter. Compelled to act – to help relieve the suffering of the people he’d seen – he decided to raise money for the homeless charity Shelter. So he set himself a series of ultra-marathon challenges for charity which involved running 30 marathons in 35 days, 300 miles in three days and 600 miles in six days for charity.”

The Oct. 8, 2024 archive of the page: https://web.archive.org/web/20241008085619/https://www.aru.ac.uk/graduation-and-alumni/honorary-award-holders2/jason-arday

The Oct. 8, 2024 archive of the page: https://web.archive.org/web/20241008085619/https://www.aru.ac.uk/graduation-and-alumni/honorary-award-holders2/jason-arday

The most recent internet archive of the claim that he ran 600 miles in six days was Feb. 28, 2026. As multiple news outlets have observed, by the time the page was archived on July 21, the page had been edited to state that he ran “600 miles across 12 days for charity.”

The page was also altered to hedge his charity raising, now stating that he has raised “more than £5.5 million as a part of several fundraising collectives.”

The July 21, 2026 archive of the page: https://web.archive.org/web/20260721205840/https://www.aru.ac.uk/graduation-and-alumni/honorary-award-holders2/jason-arday

These edits were made despite the fact that the page on the university’s website is a document of a speech that was given in 2024, meaning that the current text falsely represents what was uttered aloud at that time.

According to The Telegraph, Arday gave an address to the National Funeral Directors Association convention in New Orleans in October 2024, in which he said: “I found myself in a very fortunate position where I did a couple of fundraising activities and they’d raise, you know, a couple of thousand pounds, which was great. And then I had an opportunity to do a series of ultramarathons over a five-year period, which earned just over £5m for charity. So my target was to raise £1m for charity before I turned 40, but by the time I’d got to 30 I’d raised over £3m and at the moment it’s £5.5m and counting.”

Share

2025–2026: the figures persist

A Speakers Agency bio for Arday that touts him as a “motivational speaker,” which has been taken down but was archived on July 8, 2025, it states: “Outside of academia, Jason has been a prolific fundraiser having raised over £5.5 million pounds for 80 national charities over a 20-year period.”

An April 14, 2026 alumnus profile for St Mary’s University states: “Outside of academia, Jason has raised £5.5m for over 80 charities as a part of several fundraising collectives and teams.”

That brings us up to date.

Share

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, NBC News, The Free Press, UnHerd and The New York Sun. I have also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Guardian and The Nation, among many others. Follow me on X: @benryanwriter. Visit my website: benryan.net