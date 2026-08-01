Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Bailey's avatar
Michael Bailey
7h

You try to keep all your facts straight while running 30 marathons in a month!

Reply
Share
1 reply
JohnFromNewHampshire's avatar
JohnFromNewHampshire
7h

30 marathons in 35 days is plausible for a trained distance runner who isn’t racing and is happy to do a slow jog. 300 miles in 3 days is out of reach for all but the world’s best ultramarathoners.

Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture