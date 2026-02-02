I have a major article out in The Free Press today about the historic $2 million award won on Friday by Fox Varian, the first detransitioner to bring a medical-malpractice lawsuit before a jury. She sued her Westchester, NY, psychologist and plastic surgeon over the gender-transition mastectomy she received at age 16.

I was the only reporter to attend the entire three-week trial, which was riveting and at times devastating. Since the entire case is sealed, including all the trial transcripts, the product of my furious note taking during the proceedings may be the only way for the public to learn about the finer details of this lawsuit. I intend to write much more about the trial in the coming days and weeks. Stay tuned (and subscribe!).

A historic win, but will it change the course of gender-medicine history?

Historically, gender-related distress in minors was extremely rare and largely limited to biological boys who started ardently expressing a cross-sex identity starting in early childhood. Many of them grew out of it and grew up to be gay men. But for those who maintained a lifelong transgender identity, the field of pediatric gender medicine was born in the late 1990s. Dutch researchers hoped to redirect these youths through a cross-sex puberty so they’d better “pass” as the opposite sex as adults. These care providers established a treatment protocol of providing puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender-transition surgeries to adolescents with a consistent, persistent and insistent transgender identity. It was first imported to other U.S. in 2007 and, at first, was only provided to a tiny handful of young people.

Then something changed around 2013—likely not coincidentally after what Jon Haidt calls the smartphone-based childhood. There suddenly emerged a fast-growing population of gender-distressed biological girls who fit a common, largely unforeseen profile. Unlike the historic population of minors with gender dysphoria, these young people never complained of such distress or expressed a transgender identity until after puberty’s onset. And they suffered from a constellation of other serious psychiatric diagnoses—at much higher rates than seen historically in gender dysphoric youth—and often autism and past trauma as well.

Did the leaders at the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), who effectively run pediatric gender medicine in the U.S., take pause, reflect, and pivot in response to this sudden and dramatic demographic shift? Did they seek to tailor their care protocols according the starkly contrasting phenotypes of young people now presenting with gender dysphoria?

There is evidence that some of the more circumspect and less activist minded WPATH leaders tried to reorient their field. But by and large, they let activism steer the ship—at the expense of science and at the expense of the vulnerable and distressed adolescents.

Then, what happened when a few maverick researchers sought to explicitly characterize this new cohort of gender-distressed adolescents? What happened when these investigators tried to theorize as to why this new population had emerged so suddenly and so sweepingly?

In response, pediatric gender medicine leaders and transgender activists engaged in a concerted and hostile effort to shame and shun those investigators and to shut down any further inquiry into the subject—an effort that continues to this day.

Fox Varian, who on Friday won her lawsuit against her care providers over the mastectomy she received at age 16, clearly fits neatly into the novel demographic in question. Her story represents a tragedy worthy of Euripides: of what happens when a new philosophy so overtakes the fields of psychology, pediatrics and plastic surgery that it blinds care providers from seeing that the care they are providing to vulnerable young people, even with the best of intentions, is sometimes actually harming them.

That’s what the jury in White Plains concluded on Friday about the care that psychologist Kenneth Einhorn and plastic surgeon Dr. Simon Chin provided Ms. Varian.

For my article in The Free Press about the trial, I spoke with the three prominent psychologists with a WPATH leadership history: Amy Tishelman, Erica Anderson and Laura Edwards-Leeper. All three have served as Cassandras within the organization, trying to warn its leadership that pediatric gender medicine had lost its bearings.

This verdict should serve as a warning to reckless providers of gender affirming care to minors.”

“This verdict should serve as a warning to reckless providers of gender affirming care to minors,” said Anderson, who practices in Minnesota and was an expert witness for the plaintiff in the malpractice trial. Ms. Varian, she said, “could become a poster child for the warnings which I have been shouting for years. Those providers who are unqualified to provide care to gender questioning adolescents who also ignore the standards of care will be held to account.”

Speaking of, below is the infamous video of Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy saying that if young people regret having their breast removed “they can go out and get them!” Ms. Varian’s trial heard testimony about how difficult and expensive such reconstruction is and how anyone who has had such a surgery will never be able to breastfeed.

“I don’t want to see lawsuits,” said Tishelman, who is a professor at Boston College, “but maybe that’s going to change things.”

The more risk-adverse providers among them might leave or avoid the field entirely, Tishelman said.

“The harm inflicted on this young patient highlights what happens when healthcare is driven more by politics and social activism than by careful, common-sense assessment and treatment,” said Edwards-Leeper, who practices in Ohio, said of Ms. Varian.

She suggested that a form of ideological paralysis has seized the field of pediatric gender medicine, saying: “Providers are trapped: If they rely on their foundational training and encourage deeper exploration and true informed consent, they risk being branded transphobic. However, if they affirm unquestioningly, they risk inadvertently harming patients and landing in court.”

During the trial, the defense attorneys sought to leverage the hysterics Ms. Varian suffered over her first period. They said her terrified reaction was evidence that her gender dysphoria was somehow genuine and long-standing enough to warrant the mastectomy that Dr. Chin later provided. But powerful and devastating testimony from Ms. Varian and her mother, Claire Deacon, suggested that those attorneys were only continuing to misconceptualize what this adolescent girl had actually struggled with. She wasn’t born in the wrong body. She wouldn’t have done best to grow up into a man.

She was terrified of becoming a woman.

“I stopped feeling safe being female.”

“I stopped feeling safe being female,” Ms. Varian said on the stand of the experience of hitting puberty and first being subjected to the sexualization of the male gaze. “I think being perceived as female,” she said, “bothered me, not because I was male, but because I didn’t want people seeing me as female.”

“I think there’s a difference between wanting to be male and versus just not wanting to be female and not wanting to face everything that comes with it,” she said.

Unfortunately, two care providers looked at her, got exactly the wrong message about what was troubling her, and put her on the fast track to cut off her breasts. Only a bit over a year passed between the first time she even mentioned she might be trans to Dr. Einhorn and the life-altering surgery.

From his downcast demeanor throughout the trial, the psychologist strongly suggested that he was grappling, at the very least, with abiding embarrassment over his malpractice. At one arresting moment, Ms. Deacon got off the stand, walked over to where Dr. Einhorn was sitting, and glared at him for a moment in all her rage, as if she were to send daggers through him with her eyes. He quite literally couldn’t face her. He didn’t make eye contact.

Dr. Chin, who attended court in sleek suits and maintained an unflappable and imperious air about him, never betrayed that he was chastened by the testimony or the verdict.

With the three-week trial complete, those two men will apparently go right back to their work. Their bodies remain intact.

Fox Varian will have to live with what they did to her for the rest of her life.

