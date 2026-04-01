I Obtained 100s of Conference Videos From the Leading Transgender Medical Association

I have a major feature article out in Compact magazine today: “How Gender Medicine Set Itself Up for Disaster.” It is based on the nearly 500 videos I obtained of 2021 to 2023 conference videos from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) and its U.S. offshoot, USPATH.

I write in my article: “This catalogue, which WPATH fought to keep shielded, provides a rich account of how leading figures in pediatric gender medicine approached scientific research, drove the evolution of medical practices, and strategized politically during a critical turning point in this field’s brief and tortured history.”

I hope you’ll read it and will share it widely and share my X thread about it.

This article was many months in the coming.

This particular Substack acts as a companion piece to my Compact article. In it, I have placed clips from all the conference videos I quote or specifically reference in the article. Those clips are compiled in full in the video above. And each individual clip is published in order below.

My plan is to publish the most notable WPATH conference videos in full during the coming weeks and months. These videos provide invaluable insights into this influential and secretive organization.

So I hope you’ll consider subscribing me and supporting me in this effort. Reviewing and cataloguing these conference videos has been an extraordinary, months-long effort.

Bookmark this page, because as I publish the conference videos in full, I will paste links to all them here.

Here are the first two:

Chase Strangio

“Kids are going to die.”

Chase Strangio

These bans are just “an entry point” to “banning care for all trans people.”

Chase Strangio

“Impossible for us to survive.”

Maddie Deutsch

Don’t reference too many potential harms of treatment in public-facing materials.

Jamison Green

“WPATH doesn’t function as an advocacy organization.”

Natasha Johnson

“This suggests that parents’ feelings should not be prioritized over the youth’s experience.”

Ren Massey

Introducing the specter of a CPS call.

Scott Leibowitz

SoC 8 is “more of a gold standard.”

Florence Ashley

Doctors required referral letters ““to essentially cover their ass.”

Amelia Brewer

“One session may be sufficient.”

“Embodiment goals”

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Dianne Berg

“This really concerns me.”

Johanna Olson-Kennedy

“If you want breasts at a later point in your life, you can go and get them.” (2018 undercover video)

Olson-Kennedy

“If you were to google my name…”

Olson-Kennedy

“That’s actually not the discussion that I’m interested in participating in.”

Olson-Kennedy

12-month data

Olson-Kennedy

“We want to prioritize publishing.”

Olson-Kennedy

FOIAs

Briahna Yuodsnukis

Sexual satisfaction study.

Joshua Safer

“There are no plans with any of the guideline groups to do more than recognize that tension, to say out loud that the age-based criteria are just very, very rough guidance.”

Leibowitz

Acknowledging the “risks associated” with “including or not including age minimums.” Making claims about using Delphi.

Geolani Dy

OHSU performed vaginoplasties on minors.

Leibowitz

“I’ll just adopt.”

Sean Moundas

“Adultism bias.”

Simona Giordano

“Ageism is unethical.”

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Leibowitz

“Can every adolescent appreciate the lifelong implications of their decisions?”

“How emotionally mature is the young person for their age in terms of their decision-making capacity?”

“Respecting human rights is just as important as the evidence base.”

Deutsch

“The work we do is important.”

BerlinRosen

“Blanket restrictions or limitations on care based on age are really arbitrary.”

Kellan Baker

“I love a good trans agenda.”

“I’m going to go ahead and call bullshit on this whole thing.”

“I think we all support trans kids in the driver’s seat.”

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, The Guardian, NBC News and The New York Sun. I have also written for theWashington Post, The Atlantic and The Nation. Follow me on Twitter: @benryanwriter and Bluesky: @benryanwriter.bsky.social. Visit my website: benryan.net