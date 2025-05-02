Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazel-rah
May 2, 2025

It's really important to assess the prevalence of detransition, but that should not overshadow the importance of the prevalence of desistance, those who change their minds before they begin medicalizing.

Parents especially benefit from knowing that watchful waiting instead of impulsive action usually ends up being the wisest course. It certainly was for us; our 11-year-old desisted from her non-binary identification on her own after 2.5 years of us not making a big deal of it or acting on any rash recommendations.

This 2021 US/Canadian study showed that the desistance rate among boys first diagnosed before puberty was 88% by late puberty:

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8039393/

This 2024 German study showed that desistance rates in the 15-24 age group ranged from 50% to 73% after 5 years:

https://ourduty.group/2024/06/11/german-study-desistance-is-common/?s=09

Kinnon Ross MacKinnon
May 3, 2025

A newer study from Norway provides a higher quality analysis from 2000-2023 among minors:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39648282/

