Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Jenna's avatar
Jenna
Jul 29

If Strangio ever bothered to read the comments on the NYT pieces, it would be obvious that rather than people learning about this topic from the NYT, the readers are relieved that the NYT reporting is finally somewhat catching up to what the liberal and progressive readers of the NYT are seeing with their own eyes in their communities. I feel like Strangio thinks this is 2015 where most people have very little real world exposure to people who transitioned and will just believe the narratives they are told. How much longer to they think their narratives can hold given GenXers with teens, gen Z and gen alpha have seen plenty of young people come in and out of trans identities, start and stop treatments, physically or mentally deteriorate after starting, etc. Even the millennials who knew people who started transition 5-8 years ago are probably starting to see more of their peers shift identities and stop hormones (I think this is what happened in McKinnon’s circles that piqued curiosity). I applaud people like McKinnon for abandoning fidelity to old narratives and trying to investigate what is going on and the various ways people are processing and thinking about their experiences of having transitioned for some period of their life.

Puzzle Therapy
Jul 29

Is it typical for the losing attorneys in a SCOTUS case to go on a publicity campaign to blame others for their loss? Especially to hyper-focus on one specific news outlet and blame it? It feels like one of those corporate campaigns where a whole team of PR people are brought in to try to save a CEO's or celebrity's image after a major screw-up. It also makes everything about Strangio and the Skrmetti case feel like it wasn't people with good (if misguided) intentions doing what they thought was right to support vulnerable children but a publicity campaign and ego trip where the kids were just accessories for Strangio's and the ACLU's own hero story and fame.

