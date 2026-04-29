Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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Lisa Anllo PhD's avatar
Lisa Anllo PhD
16h

Thanks Ben for staying on top of these lawsuits and for helping to amplify these stories of iatrogenic harms that represent entirely predictable outcomes of activist-led movement to effectively eliminate appropriate assessment, mental health care and evolving body of scientific evidence from the practice of medicine

Glad to hear there is also now recognition that adults too require the same careful consideration as youth who may seek these treatments in a misguided way, and that many do not have capacity to consent, which is such an important part of ethically grounded consent procedures in medicine as well as being given information about less invasive alternatives and all of the potential harms as your coverage of this case highlights

My question to you is do you know why statute of limitations prevented her from pursuing her case against the surgeon but not the therapists who write her letters of referral? Assuming they both occurred in similar timeframe I didn’t understand that part

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Brad's avatar
Brad
16h

'In an August 2025 deposition, Ms. Kiefel stated that she thought the purpose of the assessment with the mental-health providers was to determine “whether or not I was truly nonbinary.”'

Was their Nonbinary Detector broken? I bet they let the warranty expire.

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