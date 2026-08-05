Cambridge Prof. Jason Arday has been accused of sweeping plagiarism and rampant fabulism. He, meanwhile, has complained of being subjected to a terror campaign to drive him from his job.

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Famed Cambridge professor Jason Arday, in a speech given a year ago, made a series of lurid and macabre claims about threats made to his family, including “pigs’ heads in my parents’ door.” But today, with Arday now fighting accusations of rampant plagiarism and lying about his life story, corroborating evidence remains thin to nonexistent that he has indeed been subjected to a terror campaign.

Arday, 41, who in 2023 became the youngest black professor in Cambridge’s 800-year history, said in a previously unreported speech given at a British university a year ago that people opposed to a black man holding his prestigious job had sought to terrorize him out of his position. I obtained a recording of the speech from a source who requested that the precise location of the speech be kept secret to help maintain the source’s anonymity.

Recounting what he said were the “top of pops” of the threats he’s sustained (referring to the British music show), Arday said in the speech: “It goes from bullets in the post, to pigs’ heads in my parents’ door, to threats of raping my 18-year-old daughter, to being threatened at my point at work.”

Arday added, “They do not want a black person coming in the chair.” He said people emailed him and said, “We’re going to break you.” Just four days prior, he asserted, someone said, using British slang for suicide, “We’re going to make you top yourself.”

Arday continued: “And if I leave, my end will come, but it will be at my own hand, not at the hand of racists and bullies and people who think that for some reason that I don’t—I and other underrepresented people—don’t belong in a place like” Cambridge.

Also in his speech, Arday said he had largely kept quiet about the barrage of threats, but that Cambridge authorities were aware of the campaign against him. “I’ve kept it to myself two years, and I’ve been told not to say anything,” he said, not specifying who instructed him to stay mum.

He said he was meant to conduct a “failure risk assessment everywhere I go,” and that his pursuers had gotten perilously close. “It is a real thing when someone’s five foot away from you, who traveled four-and-a-half hours to kill you because you took a job,” he said.

Now, after what appears to have been a long silence on the matter, the increasingly embattled Arday has told a revised version of one of the threats, and added some new claims. The threats described could lead to criminal prosecution in England. But no records of any police report or investigation have surfaced, nor have any contemporaneous named witnesses come forward, according to a records search.

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Arday told a different version of the “pigs’ heads in my parents’ door” story to The Guardian last week, saying that a single severed porcine head was delivered, in a large cardboard box, to his parents’ south London home.

The Guardian, in an otherwise sympathetic profile of a black academic under siege, largely debunked the pig’s head story. London’s Metropolitan police emphatically denied the professor’s claim that they had ever conducted an investigation into such a matter, including the suggestion that they had sought to find the butcher who provided the pig. And none of the butchers whose names Arday provided the newspaper said they had ever heard from the Met about such a matter.

Arday, who said the threats started coming as soon as he assumed his Cambridge role in 2023, also told The Guardian that a masked man had twice accosted him at his faculty building, brandishing a knife the second time, and threatened to harm him if he did not leave his university post. The paper reported that no such intruder was ever detected by campus surveillance, including by the enhanced CCTV that was installed after the first incident with the masked man. Arday told the paper that in aftermath of these encounters, he did not immediately report either incident, nor did he alert colleagues to the live threats.

Arday said he also did not document the severed pig’s head, which he said he intercepted and disposed of before his parents could see it. The Guardian reported that he did, however, write an open letter in July 2025 to government minister Jacqui Smith. According to the paper that letter claimed Arday had been “threatened with a knife, physically assaulted and spat on; [had] rape and death threats being made to him and his family; bananas and bullets being posted to him via the university campus; and corrosive substances and mutilated animals sent to his family home.”

According to The Telegraph, Smith, who was until last month the U.K. women and equalities minister, held a meeting on Sept. 15 with a “range of academics to discuss the harassment of black academics.” Smith also did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

Neither Arday, nor Cambridge, nor the Met nor Cambridge police immediately returned a request for comment.

Arday has also characterized the inquiries of intellectuals who suspected him of plagiarism as harassment. And last fall, Jack Grove, a reporter who spent months investigating Arday, was reported to the police for his treatment of the academic—as I reported in my investigation, published Tuesday, for The Washington Free Beacon on Arday’s years of false claims about his charitable fundraising.

Grove first learned of the matter when the Met called to tell him in February they would no longer be pursuing the investigation, having probed the matter for four months. But in a move that has appalled free-speech advocates in Britain, they still told Grove to cease contacting Arday, given doing so had, they said, harmed the professor’s mental health.

But by then, Arday had already long since won his battle against Grove. The previous fall, Arday hired British law firm Carter-Ruck, known for intimidating journalists out of publishing unflattering stories about their clients. In September, the firm sent a threatening letter, which I obtained, to Grove’s employer, Times Higher Education. The letter accuses Grove of “a campaign of harassment against him,” potentially grounded in racism. It succeeded in convincing his bosses to spike his investigation.

Arday’s reprieve from bad press wouldn’t last for long, however.

From the ashes of Grove’s investigation came a devastating pair of exposés about the plagiarism accusations against Arday, published on Substack and by Retraction Watch last month, which tripwired an onslaught of devastating media coverage that has crossed the Atlantic.

In its account of the sprawling saga, Retraction Watch reported that Dave Harris, an emeritus professor at Plymouth Marjon University, emailed Arday in 2023 with probing questions about similarities between his and other academics’ scholarship.

Arday did not take kindly to Harris’ inquiry, writing back: “Anything further from you will be considered bullying and harassment.”

According to The Telegraph, Harris’ inquiries to Cambridge about the matter triggered a complaint about him to the Metropolitan police, which passed it along to regional authorities. They declined to investigate.

I am an independent journalist, specializing in science and health care coverage. I contribute to The New York Times, NBC News, The Free Press, UnHerd and The New York Sun. I have also written for the Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Guardian and The Nation, among many others. Follow me on X: @benryanwriter. Visit my website: benryan.net