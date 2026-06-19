Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

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Kathleen Lowrey's avatar
Kathleen Lowrey
1d

This study should be blocked on ethics grounds.

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Mark Russell's avatar
Mark Russell
1dEdited

An important yet very depressing piece. I am way less inclined to see positives here. Its a delay tactic - kicking the can forsure. The only people who need brain scans are those who advocate for this. To borrow from the late Dr. Harriet Hall, this is just more “Tooth Fairy Science”. More medical research that investigates a phenomenon without first establishing whether that phenomenon is itself valid.

I am disappointed in Cass. The Cass Report noted “15.25…There is a lack of high-quality research assessing the outcomes of hormone interventions in adolescents with gender dysphoria/incongruence, and few studies that undertake long-term follow up”. Why is their a lack of high quality research??? Nothing in the proposed pathways study is going to address this gap. It seems like it would be a little difficult to do a blind study involving puberty. Seems rather obvious.

For $14 million go back and finish the work the Cass Review intended to do. This is the valuable research that, according to para 91 [below], was blocked. This would answer questions. They do not need to put more individuals on a path to harm. Maybe they should have some idea as to the outcomes for the 9000 people that have gone through their Gender Identity Service. The Cass Report summarized the Danish Study that looked at outcomes for 3,812 transgender patients (para 15.31 - 15.32). It didn’t seem like there was a positive result: “transgender persons with a prescription for psychopharmacological agents ...increased from less than 20% at baseline to more than 30% during follow-up”. The MtF got worse in terms of a mental, behavioral disorder diagnosis or psychopharmacological treatment relative to their baseline. FtM got better but remained elevated relative to the control group. At least the intervention didn’t appear to make things worse.

Cass Review excerpt:

91. A strand of research commissioned by the Review was a quantitative data linkage study. The aim of this study was to fill some of the gaps in follow-up data for the approximately 9,000 young people who have been through GIDS. This would help to develop a stronger evidence base about the types of support and interventions received and longer-term outcomes. This required cooperation of GIDS and the NHS adult gender services.

92. In January 2024, the Review received a letter from NHS England stating that, despite efforts to encourage the participation of the NHS gender clinics, the necessary cooperation had not been forthcoming.

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