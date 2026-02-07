Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Hazard Ratio: Benjamin Ryan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean's avatar
Jean
3d

Something so ghoulish about exaggerating, if not outright fabricating, the suicides of kids for a political cause. One gets the impression they wish there were more suicides, just so they could defend their demands for wider access to gender medicine.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Benjamin Ryan
Ruth Dixon's avatar
Ruth Dixon
3d

GLP redacted the title of the email from the NCMD database managers at Bristol University, while carelessly leaving the same information in the metadata... https://goodlawproject.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/Email-5-Feb-1.pdf

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Benjamin Ryan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture